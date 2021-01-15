Friday marks the penultimate day of this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show.

With 25 virtual events and panels on the docket, Friday will be another jam-packed day of farm fun.

The festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem sung by Kara Eckert of Centre County. Friday's events will conclude at 8 p.m. with a panel discussion led by young agriculture professionals.

The full schedule for Friday's events can be found here.

Here are five interesting activities to check out during the second to last day of the 2021 Pa. Farm Show.

9:15 a.m.

Backyard Stream Repair

While streams can be beautiful sight on your property, they require maintenance. This panel, led by Penn State Extension, will teach its viewers how to assess a stream's health and provide tips on how to manage it.

Registration for this panel can be found here.

10 a.m.

Color Explosion, Making Butter and Engineer a Farm Workshop

This STEM workshop, led by Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts and The Calving Corner, will walk it's viewers through various workshops.

This set of workshops will be streamed on The Calving Corner's YouTube channel.

11 a.m.

STEM Demonstration - Bouncy Eggs!

Why eat your eggs when you can just use them as bouncy balls? This demonstration will showcase how chemical reactions can dissolve the solid part of an egg and turn it into a bouncy ball.

This demonstration can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

12 p.m.

Kitchen Kids: Maple Whip

Make sure you have your apron handy for this tasty cooking lesson. Although this lesson is geared towards children, anyone is welcomed to join in on the cooking fun. The recipe can be found here.

This cooking lesson can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

7 p.m.

Goodnight Story

Friday's goodnight story will be "Benjamin Franklin," read by Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary and Commissioner of Libraries Glenn Miller.

To follow along, tune in on the Farm Show's Facebook page.