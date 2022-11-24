Born without hands or feet in India, Sayali Yoder's story comes full circle after adoption by East Hempfield couple

Sayali Yoder was born in India in 1999. She was born with multiple congenital anomalies which included no hands or feet, and just part of a tongue.

Two years went by before Lancaster County native Jean Yoder walked into the orphanage where she’d been placed.

“I wanted to see where she came from,” Jean Yoder recalled. “So, when she grew up and asked me what it was like, I wanted to be able to walk in her shoes and not just show her a picture.”

Jean Yoder eventually brought Sayali home, just before Sayali’s third birthday, in part thanks to an adoption grant provided by Brittany’s Hope, an Elizabethtown-based nonprofit that was just getting off the ground.

The adoption grant was just the second given out by Brittany’s Hope.

Their journey has since come full circle. Sayali is months into her first full-time job, working as the creative coordinator at Brittany’s Hope. In between, Sayali has graduated high school. She has graduated from college a semester early. She has endured 26 surgeries. She has survived a life-threatening infection. And she jump-started an effort by the Yoder family to go the adoption route, the first of several children with special needs to be adopted by East Hempfield Township parents Jean and John Yoder.

It’s a story fitting for November, National Adoption Month.

‘I knew she was mine’

Jean Yoder was 19 when her mother became a foster parent. That planted the seed in her heart to one day adopt children herself, to the point it was a topic of discussion on her first date with John Yoder, who works as a nurse’s aid.

About a year into their marriage, Jean Yoder saw an advertisement in the newspaper about a group, “bringing Russian children to Lancaster and looking for homes for them to stay in for a month or two until someone could adopt them.”

Jean Yoder dialed the number in the advertisement but quickly learned she’d be unable to help because she didn’t yet have “the necessary clearances.”

But the woman on the other end of the line started talking about a little girl in an orphanage in India.

Jean Yoder, now 53, works as a pediatric nurse.

“I was working with children on ventilators,” she recalled. “The tubing only allowed them to move within six feet of the ventilator.”

That’s why Sayali’s condition wasn’t much of a concern to the Yoders.

“When I heard about Sayali, I thought, ‘That’s nothing. We can do this,’ ” Jean Yoder said. “I knew she was mine.”

The only trouble was the financing needed to make the adoption possible. While the cost of each adoption is unique, agency-assisted adoptions usually cost between $30,000 and $45,000, according to Adoptions From the Heart. The costs stem from administrative, legal and medical needs of the adoption process, which are necessary to complete safe and legal adoptions.

Adoption statistics No more than 2% of American families have adopted One out of every 25 American families with children have adopted About 7 million Americans are adopted. Of those, about 1.5 million are children. One out of every 50 children are adopted About 140,000 children are adopted by American families each year. Source: Adoptionnetwork.com

Jean Yoder couldn’t recall how much Sayali’s adoption cost or how much money was provided by Brittany’s Hope through the adoption grant but noted the grant paid for the flight to bring Sayali home.

“We were living in a one-bedroom apartment,” Jean Yoder recalled. “We had only been married a year. We had no money. But God had it destined. Every time we’ve been up against a deadline, money has shown up. … That’s what happened with Brittany’s Hope.”

Brittany’s Hope is not an adoption agency. Instead, it provides grants to families adopting foreign children with special needs. It also supports orphanages in Ethiopia, Kenya and Vietnam.

The foundation was founded by the family of Candace Abel in 2002 and is named after one of the children the Abels cared for, Brittany Ann O’Connell, who died in a car accident in 1999, her senior year of college.

Candace Abel also is the mother of Mai-Lynn Abe Sahd, who was adopted from Vietnam in 1995 and is now Brittany Hope’s executive director.

Sahd, 35, said she relates to Sayali on many levels.

“I’ve been to India,” Sahd said. “Because of a lack of education there, a child with a physical or mental handicap is seen as bad karma. … It’s not because the people there are not kind, it’s just a lack of understanding.”

Sayali has never met her birth parents.

“But I think about them with the utmost respect,” she said. “My family has taught me how hard it is to put your child up for adoption. … Even though I do wonder, do I look like my birth mother? Do I have hair like her? Do I have (biological) siblings? I don’t know. All I know is that I was the first in my family of many adoptions. I do know it took a lot of courage for my birth parents to put me up for adoption.”

‘Keep going’

Both of Sayali’s legs end just below the knee. Her left arm ends just after the elbow. Her right arm ends with two bones that essentially serve as a finger and a thumb.

She’s endured 26 surgeries to her knees that have largely come as a result of normal growth spurts. Sayali, now 23, had surgery to both legs at least once a year from birth to age 15.

While a child in India, Sayali was fitted with heavy wooden legs. With her parents in Lancaster as a toddler, Sayali was fitted with proper prosthetics. But she didn’t take to them right away.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t want to wear them,” Sayali recalled.

Until one day when her maternal grandmother was holding a purple crayon and asked Sayali if she wanted it. Her prosthetics already on, Sayali stood up and walked to her grandmother. She’s been walking on prosthetics ever since. Though, it doesn’t come without pain.

“She doesn’t say it but she is in pain every day,” Jean Yoder said. “The way her legs are in the prosthetic, it’s bone on bone. She’s in pain a lot of the time.”

“The pressures in the socket is something that she is experiencing in her kneecap,” Chris Lawall said. “She is weight-bearing through an area of the kneecap that wasn’t expected to be weight-bearing.”

Lawall is a prosthetist based in Hershey who works for Lawall Prosthetic & Orthotic Services. He has been Sayali’s prosthetist since she came to the United States.

“Knowing her as a kid and all the kids I treat, I tell them, ‘Listen, when you bring your stuff back to me, and if it’s damaged because of heavy usage, it means you are going hard. Keep going. We’ll find a way to fix it.’ ”

Sayali more than fulfilled that quota within the first couple years of living in the United States.

“At age 3 or 4, we went to Dutch Wonderland,” Jean Yoder recalled. “Somehow, she broke her prosthetic. But we fixed it with duct tape because she did not want to go home.”

“She has the most positive outlook of any prosthetic patient I’ve worked with,” Lawall said of Sayali. “There is no obstacle she has not been able to get beyond and get through.”

Including a severe infection at age 13 that came as a result of water balloon battle at a summer camp that resulted in water settling in the base of the prosthetic on Sayali’s right leg. It led to osteomyelitis, an inflammation or swelling in the bone.

“She had to have operations almost every day for a week,” Jean Yoder recalled. “They sent her home with pain meds, and did nerve blocks trying to make the pain stop. We had to hold her down and redress the leg to make the bleeding stop.”

The infection nearly led to her right leg being amputated above the knee, which would have stripped away much of Sayali’s mobility.

“Once you lose the knee, that’s where you lose the bending,” Sayali said. “The foot helps with balance. … but the knee is the most important part of the leg.”

With both knees, Sayali has been able to drive for four years without any adaptive devices beyond her prosthetics.

“I never felt different,” Sayali said. “It’s not like someone who lived into their 20s and then dealt with an amputation. I never dealt with that loss because it was never there in the first place.”

Working hard, putting God first

Jean Yoder home-schooled Sayali through seventh grade. Sayali finished out her prep schooling through cyberschool, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in video production from the University of Valley Forge last December, graduating a semester early with a 3.8 grade-point average. She’s currently pursuing two master’s degrees: one in data science and another in business administration.

That goes along with her gig at Brittany’s Hope, which she describes as a “mish-mash” of design work and photo and video production.

Where does her work ethic come from?

“My parents have always been working hard and taking care of people all the time,” Sayali said. “They put people and God first, not yourself. Not in a way that’s detrimental but in a way that you have the capability and opportunity to do something.”

Not seen by many is the love Sayali pours on her siblings at home. Of the five children adopted by Jean and John Yoder, Sayali is the lone international adoption.

The four younger Yoder children are ages 12 to 18 and all have special needs, the youngest three requiring around-the-clock care.

Jean and John Yoder have willingly taken on mountains, a point to which Jean Yoder said, “If they’re fighting it, we’re fighting it until they’re done.”

That includes the effort put forth by Sayali. Such as watching mom suction a trachea and then wanting to help out at age six. Or learning each of the kids’ medicines and what time they’re to be given.

“It’s never been asked of her,” Jean Yoder said. “I’m careful to not make her feel like she has to take care of these kids. She has had that in her heart. She has always wanted to take care of these kids.”

One more quick story about Sayali’s selflessness: Instead of a party on her 16th birthday, Sayali raised money for a 5K put on by Brittany’s Hope. Her fundraising goal was $2,000. She raised more than $6,000.

“Sayali is never, ‘Woe is me,’ ” said Sahd, Brittany Hope’s executive director. “She is one incredible human being. For me, that is what is motivating. She pays it forward.”

'Life as a gift'

Sayali credits her Christian faith and passion for music for helping her get through the dark times.

“Whenever we go through a painful time, we would put on Christian music,” Sayali said.

In particular is Bethel’s “Reason to Praise.”

“I really connect with that song,” she said. “It puts things in perspective where I could have absolutely nothing in the world, but I’m still breathing and that’s enough.”

Moving forward, Sayali is hoping to channel her passion for music into a career in the industry.

“I would love to be a one-stop shop for artists,” she said. “From album cover to the album being made to photo shoots to linking connections to arenas, they would all come to me.”

She would put part of the potential earnings toward a nonprofit that has played a helping hand in putting her on this career path: “That company will be a prime sponsor to Brittany’s Hope.”

Asked to speak to the power of adoption, Jean Yoder said, “The biggest thing I’d like to say for adoption of special needs children is to take the chance.

“Even if it looks hard, it can become easy. It’s just a matter of learning. ... They can do things these people never thought they could. All they need is somebody behind them being their cheerleaders.”

Sayali is a testament to that.

“I think of my life as a gift,” Sayali said. “What am I going to use this gift for?”

If interested in becoming a foster parent or adoptive parent, or seeking more information about adoption, visit adoptpakids.org.