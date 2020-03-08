Editor's note: This story accompanies another story that focuses on Booksavers of Ephrata using the internet to turn textbooks into cash. Click here to read more.

Since only 5% of donated books are listed online by Booksavers of Ephrata, most of them actually wind up moving on to Mennonite Central Committee’s Material Resources Center just north of town.

There, volunteers place them small stack by small stack into one of three machines that cuts off their bindings so covers can be separated from the paper.

The sorted paper is then sent on via a broker to be remade into all kinds of new paper, including paper towels, toilet paper and tissues. Some of it also becomes blown insulation or bedding for animals.

The books from Booksavers of Ephrata represent just a small portion of books that flow through the Material Resources Center at 517 W. Trout Run Road, where teams of volunteers keep the book debinders running four days a week.

The books also come from individuals, schools and libraries, including unsold books from most library book sales in Lancaster County. In addition, books brought to Lancaster city’s recycling drop-off center on New Holland Avenue also go to the Material Resources Center.

Volunteers at MCC’s Material Resources Center near Ephrata prepare books for recycling. pic.twitter.com/jqGLtgqFLG — Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) March 6, 2020

Last year, the center processed roughly 1.6 million books — enough material to make 105 stacks that would each reach to the top floor of the Empire State Building.

Rudi Niessen, the center’s warehouse coordinator, recalls a book recycling volunteer telling him that it “hurts” to see so many good books being cut up, to which he replied: “It doesn’t hurt me anymore — there’s so many books.”

Niessen said he has been getting more donated books recently as prices for recyclables have fallen because of a trade war with China.

With prices for some types of paper dropping from $120 a ton to $5 a ton, Niessen said it’s no longer worth the effort for some commercial recyclers, which results in more books coming to the Material Resources Center.

“At this particular moment, I am to my max,” said Thiessen, noting that he turned down a request from Reading schools to take their old textbooks.

While paper recycling has become less profitable, Thiessen said he still expects it to generate $200,000 this year, down from round $300,000 last year.

The paper recycling is only one part of the activity at the Material Resources Center. Its volunteers also make quilts for MCC relief sales, collect and pack school and relief kits, and weave rugs from recycled fabric.