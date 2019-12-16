A $25,000 donation has given the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign a much-needed boost less than a week after it revealed it could fall $40,000 short of its $165,000 goal.

Additional support prompted by a story published Thursday in LNP and LancasterOnline could see the shortfall shrink to just $10,000, according to Salvation Army spokesman Lt. Mike Buzzard.

Buzzard, assistant corps officer and Red Kettle coordinator, told LNP last week that store shutdowns around Lancaster County have taken away some of the campaign’s locations, including three former Darrenkamp’s stores and the Ferguson & Hassler store in Quarryville.

After reading LNP’s coverage about the issue, Lititz-based Bomberger’s donated $25,000 to the cause.

“We had a blessed year this year,” Bomberger’s owner and CEO Bob Resch said. “We felt like we wanted to do something a little bit more.”

By publicizing Bomberger’s donation, Resch said he hopes other businesses will be inspired to contribute to the Salvation Army this year.

Word of the shortfall also prompted Weaver Nut Co. to host a Red Kettle donation spot at its Ephrata store. Donations over the weekend there included a check for $400, Buzzard said.

Individuals or businesses who wish to contribute to the Red Kettle campaign can contact the Salvation Army at 717-397-7565 or visit www.SalvationArmyLancaster.org and click on “Donate Now.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Red Kettle proceeds help fund the Salvation Army of Lancaster’s support of families in need. The charity uses the donations to pay for food, toys, clothing and social services.

For more on the holidays in Lancaster County: