A boil water advisory in parts of downtown Lancaster has been lifted, the city announced Saturday.

Water is now safe to drink and no longer requires boiling before consumption at 110 North Duke Street, much of the first block of East Orange Street and 59 and 101 North Queen Street, the city said in a news release.

Cold water faucets or water fountains should be run for two to three minutes, and automatic icemakers should be flushed out, the city said.

Water heaters below 115 degrees should be drained and refilled, and water softener should be run through a regeneration cycle.

An indefinite boil water advisory was issued Wednesday evening following emergency work to repair a valve that night.