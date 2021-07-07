Customers in certain parts of downtown Lancaster are being urged to boil water before consuming it following an increased risk of contamination in the city’s water system on Wednesday, the City of Lancaster Water Department announced.

A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon “until further notice” for 110 North Duke Street, much of the first block of East Orange Street and 59 and 101 North Queen Street, the city said in a news release.

All water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then left to cool before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or food preparation, according to the news release. Customers can also use bottled water.

The city’s water system may be at an increased risk from contamination from disease-causing organisms including bacteria, viruses and parasites due to a drop or loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system following emergency work to repair a valve, the city said. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at an increased risk.

Loss of water pressure is typically the result of a pipeline break or pump failure, according to the news release. A drop or loss of pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the water distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

Symptoms of drinking contaminated can include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to seek medical advice.

Though there is no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, “there is a pronounced increased chance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system,” the city said.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until tests confirm that the water is safe to drink, according to the news release.