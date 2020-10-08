A boil water advisory has been issued for multiple residence in the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue and West Walnut Street.
The city said that the advisory impacts these addresses:
Lancaster Avenue: 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 340
West Walnut Street: 421 and 429.
Matt Metzler, deputy director of public works, said that the advisory was put in place after a water main break.
Crews should be done with the repair around lunchtime, he said, but the boil advisory will likely last about 48 hours.
For updates, visit Lancaster city's website.