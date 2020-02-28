Penn Square
The boil water advisory that was issued for West King Street customers and 38 Penn Square on Feb. 25 has been lifted, the City of Lancaster said Friday morning. 

"We are pleased to report the problem has been corrected and you are no longer required to boil your water," the city said. 

Customers that were impacted were at: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 48 ½, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 West King St. and 38 Penn Square. 

The city suggests running cold water through the faucet for two to three minutes and flush out any automatic ice-makers. 

It was also suggested to drain and refill hot water heaters set below 115 degrees and run water softener through a regeneration cycle, according to the city. 

