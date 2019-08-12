Dozens of what appeared to be $100 bills fell from the sky onto West James Street Monday morning in Lancaster.

Now, police are trying to see if there's a connection to an apparent drug deal gone bad Sunday night.

And for a nonprofit with an office where the money fell, it briefly seemed like prayers were answered.

Not that Jacob Keeler, of Horizon: Empower the Orphaned, would keep money — real or funny money — that obviously belonged to someone else.

But the irony wasn't lost on him.

"My goal is fundraising," he said. The nonprofit does international orphan care.

In a phone interview, Keeler recounted his unusual morning.

"I see a bill just kind of float down from the sky (and land on the window ledge) and I looked out the window to see numerous bills floating down.

"At which point, I tell my colleagues, 'There's literally money falling from the sky ... I got it all figured out,'" he joked.

They called police and Keeler went down to the street to pick up the paper.

"My thought was to keep them from going back into circulation," he said.

Keeler spent 15 or so minutes picking up bogus Benjamins.

At first glance, "They looked pretty real," he said.

"Real enough where it wasn't play money, but fake enough that with some discernment you could tell it didn't feel like real money" and the bills lacked watermarks that authentic money has, he said.

He turned the counterfeit cash over to police.

What should you do if you find money? If you find money, you just can't keep it.

"Finders keepers is not in the crimes code," says Lancaster city police Lt. Bill Hickey.

"If it's not yours, you're obligated to turn it over," he said.

A quarter or a couple bucks, probably no one is going to care, but technically, it's theft to keep found property without a reasonable effort to return it.

The crime is called "Theft of property lost, mislaid, or delivered by mistake."

How serious a grading depends on the amount of money or value of the item, Hickey said.

Around the same time, another person came into the police station with a handful of worthless paper.

"They're absolutely counterfeit," Lt. Bill Hickey said. In all, more than 60 pieces were brought in.

Now, police are trying to determine if they're from Sunday's apparent drug-deal-turned robbery.

According to police, a man and a woman called them just before 11 p.m. to report they'd been robbed at gunpoint of a Toyota Corolla and pair of sneakers by two other men they'd been trying to set up a drug deal with.

This happened in the 400 block of Fremont Street.

Police then broadcast a description of the car.

Around 11:26 p.m., two officers on patrol spotted the Corolla near College Avenue.

The driver sped east on James and stopped at North Water Street, where he and the passenger fled, police said.

Police said they caught the driver, Darien Springer, in a nearby backyard.

Police then set up a perimeter and found the passenger person, Saladin Ibn Sa'Id Barnes, on the roof of building in the 200 block of West James, they said. The city fire department brought in ladders to help.

Police said as Barnes ran, he tossed a backpack containing a .380 semiautomatic pistol that had been stolen from Allentown and suspected marijuana.

Barnes, 20, and Springer, 24, both of Lancaster, were charged with robbery of motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both first-degree felonies.

Barnes was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Springer was also charged with fleeing and driving under suspension.

They're being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $200,000 bail.