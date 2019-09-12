The body of a missing Lancaster County woman was found Thursday afternoon.
Sarah M. Kunish, 36, was last seen leaving her house on Race Street, Conoy Township, on Sunday night, Susquehanna Regional Police said. A missing persons report was filed 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Her body was found in a wooded area about 75 yards from the Susquehanna River.
"I’ve been praying and hoping for her safe return, but also at the same time, preparing my self for the worst case scenarios," Steven Knight, Kunish's husband, said earlier Thursday, before Kunish's body was found.
“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights.”
Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, Sarah left their house and walked down Race Street toward the river, Knight said, noting that her image was captured on a security camera from a home across the street.
On Monday when he got home from work, Knight said, he noticed a pistol missing from his gun safe and contacted Susquehanna Regional Police.
On Monday night, Knight organized a search with friends and the Bainbridge Fire Department. Authorities in Conoy Township had been searching wooded areas since Tuesday.
"These have been the longest, most strenuous four days I could ever imagine in my life," Knight, a teacher at Hempfield, said.
