A man's body was found in a truck at a gas station in the Gap area Sunday, Dec. 8, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
"We’re still investigating the cause and manner of his death, but it does not appear to be suspicious," he said Monday morning.
He said the man had been in his 40s and had owned the truck, which was found at the Wawa at Route 30 and Route 41. His identity has been confirmed but is not being released at this time, Diamantoni said.
No further information was immediately avilable.