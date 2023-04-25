A body found in the Susquehanna River on Tuesday is that of a missing Washington Boro woman, the county coroner confirmed.

Barbara Whitsel, 69, had been missing since Sunday, according to a social media post from the Manor Township Police Department. Her vehicle was found in Washington Boro Park, and she was believed to have her Jack Russell terrier mix with her.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said an autopsy may be performed Friday.

Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to Manor Township just after noon on Tuesday to search for Whitsel. The search included multiple boat crews.