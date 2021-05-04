A body was found in the Susquehanna River near East Donegal Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

The body was found at around 12:22 p.m. along the shore by a kayaker near the Riverfront Park Northwest river trail in the 500 block of Vinegar Ferry Road, south of Maytown, police said in a news release.

The identity of the body has not been determined, police said.

The death is being investigated by police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, according to the news release. An autopsy will determine the cause of death and identity.

The body is the second to be discovered in the same area of the Susquehanna River in the past two days. The body of Ashley Dawn Taylor, 32, of Newport, Perry County, was discovered at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant near Conoy Township on Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons is urged to contact police at 717-426-1164 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.