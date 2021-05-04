A body was found in the Susquehanna River on Tuesday, the second such occurrence in this area this week, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

A man's body was discovered Tuesday by a kayaker around 12:22 p.m. along the shore near the Riverfront Park section of the Northwest Lancaster County Rriver Trail in the 500 block of Vinegar Ferry Road in East Donegal Township, south of Maytown, police said in a news release.

Authorities have not been able to identify the body, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

The death is being investigated by police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons is urged to contact police at 717-426-1164 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

The body is the second to be discovered in the same area of the Susquehanna River in the past two days. The body of 32-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor, 32, of Newport, Perry County, was discovered at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant near Conoy Township on Monday morning.