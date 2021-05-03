A body was found in the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township on Monday morning, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

The body was found in the river at the York Haven Hydro Station Plant in York County, west of Bainbridge, at around 9:43 a.m., police said. Officials at the plant discovered the body.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and has custody of the body, police said. An identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons is urged to contact police at 717-426-1164 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.