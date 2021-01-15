A body was found in or near the Susquehanna River on Friday afternoon, according to dispatch reports from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency crews were called to Conoy Township at 10:26 a.m.

Nearly two hours later, emergency crews were cleared off of LCWC's live incident list.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office was on scene, but has since left.

I’m here at Koser Park along the Susquehanna River where efforts are underway to recover a body found in the water pic.twitter.com/1pYlJ2xfX4 — Erik Yabor (@EMYabor) January 15, 2021

This story will be updated.