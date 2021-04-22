The man charged with killing and kidnapping missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos moved her body days after killing her and buried it on railroad property behind where he worked, District Attorney Heather Adams said in a news conference Thursday.

Adams also confirmed the body found near Gap is that of Stoltzfoos, who disappeared 10 months to the day her body was recovered.

"We strongly believe, and are comfortable saying, the remains are those of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos," Adams said.

Stoltzfoos' body was found along with a bonnet, dress and shoes "consistent with the clothing worn by Linda on the day of her disappearance," Adams said.

Thursday's news conference comes one day after investigators found the buried body near Gap. Adams declined to comment on what led investigators to search the area.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, was initially charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment on July 10 after investigators said they found surveillance video showing his car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was last seen. On Dec. 21, prosecutors charged him with a general charge of homicide. Adams said Thursday that prosecutors intend to seek a first- or second-degree murder conviction under the homicide charge - both of which carry a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Adams said her office had not made a decision whether to seek the death penalty.

"I'm very confident in our ability to secure justice for Linda and her family," Adams said.

Christopher Tallarico, Smoker's attorney, declined comment Thursday, saying "We'll save our comments for court." Smoker has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Adams said investigators believe Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within hours of kidnapping her on June 21. Investigators now believe he initially buried her near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks, where her bra and stockings were found by investigators on July 10, and then moved her body within days to where it was found, she said.

The body was found buried up to 42 inches deep and wrapped in a tarp on Amtrak property behind Dutchland Inc., where Smoker had worked and was arrested on July 10. This area had previously been covered by the searches totaling 15,000 man hours, though the location is not easily accessible, Adams said.

The body was discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, Adams said.

"In an odd way, it was a good day for law enforcement," Adams said. "One of our goals from day one was to be able to know that the family can give her a proper burial, and that's meaningful."

Investigators had relied on Smoker's phone records to guide much of the search, Adams said. Because Smoker moved Stoltzfoos' body within days of killing her, law enforcement did not focus on the area near his work, she said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine a cause and manner of death.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information.