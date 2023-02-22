A body was found at the Queen Street bus station in downtown Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office has been sent to the scene, but he did not immediately have further details.

Further details were unavailable as of 4:19 p.m. It was not clear how the person died, or whether the death would impact bus service.

Officers at the scene said the death is under investigation and declined to comment further.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.