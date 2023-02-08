Former Elanco schools superintendent Bob Hollister, who switched parties to run as a Democrat against Rep. Lloyd Smucker last year, now has set his sights on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

On Wednesday, Hollister announced to county Democratic committee leaders his decision to run and seek the committee’s support when it holds its endorsement convention later this month.

“Indeed, there is much to celebrate about Lancaster County, but there is also much to do to ensure that all can equally share in the bounty of Lancaster County,” Hollister said in a press release. “Our marginalized community members must be given a legitimate opportunity to thrive, contribute, and benefit from all the county has to offer and currently too many of them do not. People here aren’t looking for a free pass, they are looking for a fair deal.”

Hollister, 56, becomes the second Democrat to announce a run for commissioner. Alice Yoder, 65, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, did so back in August.

According to a press release from his campaign, Hollister plans to run on ensuring humane treatment of inmates at the Lancaster County Prison, the creation of a county health department, lobbying Harrisburg for changes to how municipalities can tax their residents, and to make sure federal and state tax dollars that flow through the county are “equitably distributed throughout the county with proper structure and oversight.”

The former schools superintendent is just three months off his disappointing loss to Smucker in the race to represent the state’s 11th congressional district. A former Republican, Hollister campaigned as a centrist who decided to switch parties after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But Smucker won a fourth term handily with more than 60% of the vote.

“I think the county commissioner is sort of the next best way I know to serve the people in Lancaster County,” Hollister told LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday.

Organizational contrasts

Since the late 1990s, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County has managed a comprehensive straw poll and endorsement process, with each of its 17 area committees conducting candidate interviews and straw polls. All 300 or so GOP committee members also can vote on which candidates to support at the county party’s endorsement conventions.

The level of organization on the Republican side results in candidate names being made public well ahead of the GOP endorsement convention. For the current election cycle, Republican candidates for row offices and court of common pleas were notified in November of December deadlines to inform the county committee of their interest in receiving the party endorsement. The party released its list of its county judicial candidates on Dec. 8, then released names for commissioner and row offices on Dec. 22.

In contrast, while the Democratic endorsement convention for countywide offices is open to the entire Democratic committee, the names of candidates typically emerge only within a few days of the committee’s endorsement convention.

Democratic Committee Chair Tom O’Brien said Tuesday that he’s spoken to people interested in running and believes the party will have at least one candidate for most of the row offices on the ballot this year. The party hasn’t released a list of those individuals, he said, because most of them have not yet fully committed.

The deadline for Democratic candidates to declare their desire to seek a party endorsement is Feb. 15. A vetting committee will meet that day to review applicants and decide whether to recommend their endorsement for the Feb. 18 endorsement convention, O’Brien said.

The party no doubt has a harder time recruiting willing candidates to run for countywide offices. Aside from the board of commissioners, no Democrat has been elected to a row office in Lancaster County for decades, if ever.

On Friday, the Democratic committee put out a press release saying its convention will consider endorsements for the board of commissioners, county judge, clerk of courts, treasurer, prothonotary, coroner, sheriff and register of wills.

No Democrat has shown interest in running for district attorney, O’Brien said.

Countywide offices on this year’s ballot include the board of commissioners, for which parties can nominate up to two candidates, and seven of nine row offices: clerk of courts, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, register of wills, sheriff and treasurer.

Elections for controller and recorder of deeds will occur in two years. Row officers are elected to four-year terms.