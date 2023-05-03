The operator of the Holtwood Hydroelectic Dam on the Susquehanna River on Wednesday warned boaters to use extra caution when operating near the dam’s upstream face.

Breekfield Renewable U.S. said the boat barrier above the dam has developed openings that could permit a boat to move too close to the dam.

Brookfield said it posted signs at nearby boat launches and around the dam to warn boaters of the danger.

The Holtwood Dam spans the Susquehanna River between Martic Township in Lancaster County and Lower Chanceford Township in York County.