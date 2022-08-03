Boaters should use caution in the Susquehanna River near the Holtwood Dam, where dam operators have opened a safety barrier as they work to manage an accumulation of debris.

Sections of the boat barrier will remain open until debris management work concludes. The process is expected to take a few weeks, according to a spokesperson for Brookfield Renewable U.S., which owns the hydroelectric dam in Martic Township.

The management and removal efforts are necessary due to a large amount of debris — carried downstream by currents — that has amassed in the waters above the dam in a section of the river known as Lake Aldred.

Work to open the barrier began Wednesday, the same day that Brookfield officials issued their warning to boaters and others who use the waterway for recreation.

“Brookfield encourages upstream and downstream recreators to exercise caution when recreating near and around the Holtwood dam and to remain alert for moving debris,” the warning reads. “We strongly urge everyone to pay particularly close attention to your surroundings and to respect all signage in place.”

Warnings also have been posted at nearby boat launches and online at www.safewaters.com.