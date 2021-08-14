Boaters on the Susquehanna River are being urged to use caution starting next week in the waters near Columbia Borough, where an in-river construction project is set to begin.

Hazard signs, both in and out of the water, will be placed to warn boaters of the project area, which is just downstream of Veterans Memorial Bridge near the river’s eastern shore, said David Lewis, Columbia Water Co.’s vice president and general manager.

There, Lancaster-based contractors at Wickersham Construction will make more than $2 million worth of improvements to the local drinking water system, Lewis said.

Work could begin as early as Monday, Lewis said, explaining that’s dependent on both weather conditions and river depth.

“It’s right around the corner. We are hoping to start next week,” he said. “But as you can imagine ... we kind of have to work with what the river gives us.”

The project will be funded through part of a $4.5 million loan awarded this spring by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

The water company serves more than 10,000 customers in Lancaster and York counties, specifically Columbia, Marietta, and Mountville boroughs and parts of East Donegal, Hellam, Manor and West Hempfield townships.

To serve a portion of that area, the company draws water from the Susquehanna River, treating it before it’s delivered to customers, Lewis said.

The upcoming in-river project is meant to improve the water intake system, according to a funding application shared by a Pennvest spokesman.

“The existing intake was constructed in the early 1990s and consists of bar screens. The intake is subject to clogging due to frazil ice and sediment and debris,” reads the application submitted by company officials. (Frazil refers to ice crystals that form in freezing-cold water that’s too turbulent for solid ice sheets to form.)

The project, Lewis said, is to install new intake screens near the existing infrastructure, providing multiple options for drawing water in case one intake needs to be taken offline due to a clog or other emergency.

“This is the way to make sure you have redundancies,” he said, adding that the goal is to provide uninterrupted service to customers.

Lewis estimated that work will take place within an about 60 to 80 yard area from the river’s eatern shore.

“We are basically creating a little area that we de-water,” he said, explaining water will be pumped from a blocked-off area to expose the riverbed and allow contractors to work in dryer conditions.

The in-river work is expected to take up to three months to complete, Lewis said.

Other improvements, funded by the remainder of the Pennvest loan, are not included in that timeframe, he said.