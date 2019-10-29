Hospital boards are required to hold one public meeting annually, and the three in Lancaster County have scheduled theirs for 2019 before the end of the year.

The volunteer boards oversee some of the area’s largest workforces and have a lot to do with the cost and quality of health care here. Unlike their peers in school districts and municipalities, they are not elected by the public and hold most of their meetings behind closed doors.

The dates, times and locations are as follows.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Thursday, Nov. 14, at Lancaster General Hospital’s Stager Conference Center, 3 p.m. The agenda includes a presentation on the system's Accountable Care Organization and recent national recognitions.

Penn State Health

The board that oversees system hospitals including Hershey Medical Center held its meeting in September.

UPMC Pinnacle

Wednesday, Dec. 4, at UPMC Lititz hospital cafeteria, 6 p.m. The agenda includes an update on activities at the hospital.

WellSpan Health

Wednesday, Nov. 20, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 6:30 p.m.

WHO'S ON THE BOARDS

Deborah A. Berini of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Rob Bowman of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Dennis P. Brenckle, formerly of PNC Bank

Jeanne Donlevy Arnold, formerly of Good Samaritan Hospital

Dr. Tony G. Farah of Highmark Health

Brian A. Hudson Sr. of Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Tom Lenkevich, formerly of Giant Foods LLC

J. Bruce McKinney, formerly of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Kathy L. Pape of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

Barry K. Robinson, formerly of U.S. Department of Commerce

Dr. Erika Saunders of Penn State College of Medicine and Hershey Medical Center

Peter G. Tombros of Pennsylvania State University

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

UPMC Lititz board

Norman Axelrod

John Bergey

Gary Clouser

Dr. Christine Dang

William Flickinger

Dr. Thomas Fromuth

Carlos Graupera

Stephen Grosh

Georgie Hoff

Tara Dombach - new member starting Dec. 4

Dr. Peter Hurtubise

Stephen Iovino

Dr. Daniel Kegel

Joseph Legenstein

Dr. Sharee Livingston

Dr. William Parrish

Teresa Roda

Veronica Kepchar

Dr. David Simons

Kevin Ressler - new member starting Dec. 4

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital board