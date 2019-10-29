Health care logo 2

Hospital boards are required to hold one public meeting annually, and the three in Lancaster County have scheduled theirs for 2019 before the end of the year.

The volunteer boards oversee some of the area’s largest workforces and have a lot to do with the cost and quality of health care here. Unlike their peers in school districts and municipalities, they are not elected by the public and hold most of their meetings behind closed doors.

The dates, times and locations are as follows.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

  • Thursday, Nov. 14, at Lancaster General Hospital’s Stager Conference Center, 3 p.m. The agenda includes a presentation on the system's Accountable Care Organization and recent national recognitions. 

Penn State Health

UPMC Pinnacle

  • Wednesday, Dec. 4, at UPMC Lititz hospital cafeteria, 6 p.m. The agenda includes an update on activities at the hospital. 

WellSpan Health

  • Wednesday, Nov. 20, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 6:30 p.m. 

WHO'S ON THE BOARDS

Lancaster General Hospital board

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center board

  • Deborah A. Berini of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
  • Rob Bowman of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods
  • Dennis P. Brenckle, formerly of PNC Bank
  • Jeanne Donlevy Arnold, formerly of Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Dr. Tony G. Farah of Highmark Health
  • Brian A. Hudson Sr. of Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
  • Tom Lenkevich, formerly of Giant Foods LLC
  • J. Bruce McKinney, formerly of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company
  • Kathy L. Pape of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
  • Barry K. Robinson, formerly of U.S. Department of Commerce
  • Dr. Erika Saunders of Penn State College of Medicine and Hershey Medical Center
  • Peter G. Tombros of Pennsylvania State University

UPMC Lititz board

  • Norman Axelrod
  • John Bergey
  • Gary Clouser
  • Dr. Christine Dang
  • William Flickinger
  • Dr. Thomas Fromuth
  • Carlos Graupera
  • Stephen Grosh
  • Georgie Hoff
  • Tara Dombach - new member starting Dec. 4
  • Dr. Peter Hurtubise
  • Stephen Iovino
  • Dr. Daniel Kegel
  • Joseph Legenstein
  • Dr. Sharee Livingston
  • Dr. William Parrish
  • Teresa Roda
  • Veronica Kepchar
  • Dr. David Simons
  • Kevin Ressler - new member starting Dec. 4

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital board

  • Dr. William C. Funk
  • Linda Weaver
  • Aaron L. Groff Jr.
  • P. Joshua Gluck
  • Dr. Doug Arbittier
  • Reyna Britton
  • Richard Broadbent
  • Leon Ray Burkholder
  • Dr. Jun Chon (ex-officio)
  • Dr. Joseph Degenhard
  • Carrie Willetts (ex-officio)
  • Carrie Evans
  • Dr. Lloyd G. Goldfarb
  • R. Fred Groff III
  • Dr. Jeff Keyser
  • Roxanna L. Gapstur
  • Dr. Jeffrey Musser