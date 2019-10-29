Hospital boards are required to hold one public meeting annually, and the three in Lancaster County have scheduled theirs for 2019 before the end of the year.
The volunteer boards oversee some of the area’s largest workforces and have a lot to do with the cost and quality of health care here. Unlike their peers in school districts and municipalities, they are not elected by the public and hold most of their meetings behind closed doors.
The dates, times and locations are as follows.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
- Thursday, Nov. 14, at Lancaster General Hospital’s Stager Conference Center, 3 p.m. The agenda includes a presentation on the system's Accountable Care Organization and recent national recognitions.
Penn State Health
- The board that oversees system hospitals including Hershey Medical Center held its meeting in September.
UPMC Pinnacle
- Wednesday, Dec. 4, at UPMC Lititz hospital cafeteria, 6 p.m. The agenda includes an update on activities at the hospital.
WellSpan Health
- Wednesday, Nov. 20, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 6:30 p.m.
WHO'S ON THE BOARDS
Lancaster General Hospital board
- Dr. William Adams of Lancaster Emergency Associates
- Kevin B. Mahoney of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Thomas Baldrige of the Lancaster Chamber
- Lori A. Pickell of Irex Corporation
- Jan L. Bergen of Lancaster General Health
- Neal Salerno of Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories
- Keith Kasper of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Carolyn F. Scanlan, formerly of Hospital & Health System Association of Pennsylvania
- Kim R. Smith of Barley Snyder
- Jordan Space of S & T Bank
- Dr. Francis Manning of Opht Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
- D. Michael Wege, formerly of The Hershey Company
- C. Clair McCormick, formerly of Lebzelters Total Car Care
- Edward Monborne of RKL LLP
- Patrick D. Whalen of Northwestern Mutual
- Daniel A. Wubah of Millersville University
Milton S. Hershey Medical Center board
- Deborah A. Berini of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Rob Bowman of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods
- Dennis P. Brenckle, formerly of PNC Bank
- Jeanne Donlevy Arnold, formerly of Good Samaritan Hospital
- Dr. Tony G. Farah of Highmark Health
- Brian A. Hudson Sr. of Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
- Tom Lenkevich, formerly of Giant Foods LLC
- J. Bruce McKinney, formerly of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company
- Kathy L. Pape of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Barry K. Robinson, formerly of U.S. Department of Commerce
- Dr. Erika Saunders of Penn State College of Medicine and Hershey Medical Center
- Peter G. Tombros of Pennsylvania State University
UPMC Lititz board
- Norman Axelrod
- John Bergey
- Gary Clouser
- Dr. Christine Dang
- William Flickinger
- Dr. Thomas Fromuth
- Carlos Graupera
- Stephen Grosh
- Georgie Hoff
- Tara Dombach - new member starting Dec. 4
- Dr. Peter Hurtubise
- Stephen Iovino
- Dr. Daniel Kegel
- Joseph Legenstein
- Dr. Sharee Livingston
- Dr. William Parrish
- Teresa Roda
- Veronica Kepchar
- Dr. David Simons
- Kevin Ressler - new member starting Dec. 4
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital board
- Dr. William C. Funk
- Linda Weaver
- Aaron L. Groff Jr.
- P. Joshua Gluck
- Dr. Doug Arbittier
- Reyna Britton
- Richard Broadbent
- Leon Ray Burkholder
- Dr. Jun Chon (ex-officio)
- Dr. Joseph Degenhard
- Carrie Willetts (ex-officio)
- Carrie Evans
- Dr. Lloyd G. Goldfarb
- R. Fred Groff III
- Dr. Jeff Keyser
- Roxanna L. Gapstur
- Dr. Jeffrey Musser