Reena Kazmann, of Lancaster city, shows an antique car music box that will be for sale at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Garage Sale at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. today and Saturday.
Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the Lancaster Public Library's Friends fundraising group, shows a picnic basket that will be for sale at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Garage Sale at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. today and Saturday.
Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the Lancaster Public Library's Friends fundraising group,show an egg cutter that will be available at the Indoor Garage Sale at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St., Friday and Saturday.
Reena Kazmann, of Lancaster city, sorts dozens of jigsaw puzzles that will be for sale at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Garage Sale at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. today and Saturday.
Reena Kazmann, of Lancaster city, shows an antique car music box that will be for sale at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Garage Sale at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. today and Saturday.
This 1980 Barbie 'Vette car is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Justin Timberlake figure, from N'Sync's 2000 tour, is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Lancaster YWCA wooden Cat's Meow replica is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These puzzles are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This antique car music box is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These assorted baskets are a few of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This beaded lampshade shaped like a hat is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This beaded vest and tea towel are two of is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This metal box is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These metal boxes are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic bunny is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic figure is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic frog bowl is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These glass mugs are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These dishes are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This fan is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library.The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Jenny book is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These kitchen gadgets are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
Mad Lib books are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
These mugs are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This McCall's pattern is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This Santa figure is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Madame Alexander Scarlette doll is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This bird decorated with shells is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This shell-decorated mirror is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This toaster cover is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This apron from the former Lancaster Town Fair event is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This wooden Cat's Meow replica of the former F.W. Woolworth building in Lancaster is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
Slideshow: What can you buy at library Friends' Indoor Garage Sale today and Saturday at the Book ReSort?
Here are some of the many items that have been donated to the Lancaster Public Library Friends' ReSort for the third annual Indoor Garage Sale. The sale runs today from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. All proceeds benefit the library.
This 1980 Barbie 'Vette car is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Justin Timberlake figure, from N'Sync's 2000 tour, is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Lancaster YWCA wooden Cat's Meow replica is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These puzzles are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This antique car music box is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These assorted baskets are a few of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This beaded lampshade shaped like a hat is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This beaded vest and tea towel are two of is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This metal box is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These metal boxes are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic bunny is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic figure is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This ceramic frog bowl is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These glass mugs are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These dishes are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This fan is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library.The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Jenny book is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
These kitchen gadgets are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
Mad Lib books are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
These mugs are among the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This McCall's pattern is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This Santa figure is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This Madame Alexander Scarlette doll is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This bird decorated with shells is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This shell-decorated mirror is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.
This toaster cover is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This apron from the former Lancaster Town Fair event is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
This wooden Cat's Meow replica of the former F.W. Woolworth building in Lancaster is one of the many items you can buy at the third annual Indoor Garage Sale, benefiting the Lancaster Public Library. The sale is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Library Friends' Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.. Marshall St.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
So why not have a yard sale to raise money for the library?
Thursday at the ReSort on North Marshall Street in Lancaster, about 20 volunteers stacked and priced Barbie dolls and puzzles, glassware, board games and kitchen gadgets for the third annual Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Indoor Garage Sale. The sale is today and Saturday.
The ‘Kondo effect’
“It’s the Marie Kondo effect,” Ditzler explained. People are getting rid of excess stuff, following the process outlined by popular tidying expert and author Kondo.
“They have told us, ‘I have 50 jigsaw puzzles at home. Seriously?’ ” Ditzler said. “So they’re giving them to us to raise money for the library.”
The 2017 garage sale raised $1,800, so last year the Friends put out a call for donations. They raised $2,100.
The sale today and Saturday features lots of items you’d expect to find at anyone’s yard sale: toys, framed artwork, mugs baskets and George Foreman grills.
But there will also be some more unusual items in the two rooms where the sale is being held.
Yellow aprons from the popular Lancaster Town Fair event of yesteryear. Blank journals folks bought but never used. A metal cutter for soft-boiled eggs.
A heavily beaded, silk-lined red vest, featuring what look like pink and gold dragons, will run you $40.