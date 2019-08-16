It all started with a pair of roller skates.

A few years ago, as volunteers at the Lancaster Public Library’s Book ReSort unpacked a box of donated books, they found someone had included a pair of boot skates.

The Friends of the Library fundraising group realized they’d found lots of miscellaneous items donated right along with the books, Pat Ditzler, the Friends’ book operations chair, said.

So why not have a yard sale to raise money for the library?

Thursday at the ReSort on North Marshall Street in Lancaster, about 20 volunteers stacked and priced Barbie dolls and puzzles, glassware, board games and kitchen gadgets for the third annual Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Indoor Garage Sale. The sale is today and Saturday.

The ‘Kondo effect’

“It’s the Marie Kondo effect,” Ditzler explained. People are getting rid of excess stuff, following the process outlined by popular tidying expert and author Kondo.

“They have told us, ‘I have 50 jigsaw puzzles at home. Seriously?’ ” Ditzler said. “So they’re giving them to us to raise money for the library.”

The 2017 garage sale raised $1,800, so last year the Friends put out a call for donations. They raised $2,100.

The sale today and Saturday features lots of items you’d expect to find at anyone’s yard sale: toys, framed artwork, mugs baskets and George Foreman grills.

But there will also be some more unusual items in the two rooms where the sale is being held.

Yellow aprons from the popular Lancaster Town Fair event of yesteryear. Blank journals folks bought but never used. A metal cutter for soft-boiled eggs.

A heavily beaded, silk-lined red vest, featuring what look like pink and gold dragons, will run you $40.

Around the corner, a Justin Timberlake “collector’s edition” action figure from N’Sync’s 2000 concert tour will go for a song — just $1.

A dish towel with the motto, “Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out” is also priced at a buck.

“Karaoke machine: missing mic ... needs work” will cost you $2.

And for $12, you can have a metal sign with the warning, “Danger: Do Not Operate Without Goggles.”

“We have a community ready and willing to give,” said Erna Reinhart, event chair. “We have a lot of good people volunteering, and the people of Lancaster have given us such good stuff.”