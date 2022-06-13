A Washington Boro woman who was a firefighter with Blue Rock Regional Fire District died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to a Manor Township Police Department release.

The crash happened at 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Penn Street, Washington Boro Saturday evening, according to a Manor Township Police Department release. Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni identified the motorcyclist as Heather R. Gower.

The release did not specify how the crash happened, but added officers performed life-saving measures until Gower was pronounced dead at the scene.

The volunteer fire department confirmed Gower was with the department in a post on Sunday.

"Fire Fighter Heather Gower you will be missed by many," the post reads. "Thank you for your service to your community, for stepping up when help was needed. Rest easy, we will take it from here."

The crash remains under investigation.