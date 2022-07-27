Lancaster County fishing guide John Stygler has cataloged plenty of images of what anglers and wildlife officials commonly call blotchy bass syndrome.

In one, black blotches, like poorly applied lipstick, cover a bass’s mouth as an angler poses for a photo, holding the fish face-first toward the camera.

In others, Dalmatian-like bass, dotted with spots across their scaly bodies, sometimes display more black splotches than their natural greens and browns.

“We see them every year,” Stygler said. The discolored fish have been pulled from local waters for more than a decade, he said, varying in prevalence from year to year.

Still, little is known about blotchy bass syndrome, and officials at the U.S. Geological Survey are hoping to learn more with an ongoing multistate study that includes Pennsylvania.

State experts have participated in similar studies for years and will continue to assist in local and federal research, said Geoffrey Smith, a Susquehanna River biologist with the state Fish and Boat Commission.

However, the discoloration — likely caused by a virus — is not considered a grave threat to local bass populations.

“This condition is interesting, but not overly concerning at this point,” Smith said. “From everything we have seen, it doesn’t appear to be harming the fish overtly in any way. If it were, that level of concern would obviously increase.”

The ongoing studies could expanding officials’ understanding of viruses in fish, he said.

“Understanding what influences the movement of this pathogen and the factors that drive it may help in the future if a new, more harmful pathogen arises,” Smith said.

A case history

The first documented cases of blotchy bass in the state were recorded in 1986 in Lake Erie, he said. It’s still unclear just how widespread the syndrome has become since then, Smith said. According to the USGS, blotchy bass also have been found in other states, possibly earlier than in Pennsylvania.

Several central Pennsylvania guides say the blotchy bass became common in local waters in the early 2000s. However, the issue didn’t receive widespread public attention until around 2012, when smallmouth bass populations in the Susquehanna River and its tributaries garnered significant media coverage due to dwindling populations, Smith said.

That same year, the commission began its work to collect blotchy bass samples and study the syndrome alongside USGS officials, he said, estimating that the bulk of those samples were collected from the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers.

That work continues, with samples collected as recently as May, Smith said.

Earlier this month, Ephrata-based guide Joe Raymond recalled his first encounters with the discolored fish, explaining the blotches looked a little like black spots on Holstein cows. Since those first encounters, he’s seen the blotchy bass often in waterways in and out of Pennsylvania.

“I don’t think it matters where you go,” said Raymond, who works with anglers through his business, Susquehanna Smallmouth Guides. “You are going to see it.”

Mike Gurreri of the Wrightsville-based Megabass Guide Service said much the same. Gurreri isn’t too alarmed about the condition. In fact, he said anglers he’s guided have sometimes been pleased to reel in a blotchy bass, with unique spot patterns generating excitement.

The condition, Gurreri said, still seems rare.

“Some days we won’t catch any with it on,” he said. “Some days maybe we’ll catch one or two out of maybe 50 fish.”

The research

The guides said they often notice the blotches when water temperatures are colder, during the spring, fall and winter. During the hot summer months, the spots seem to fade to lighter gray or disappear entirely, they said.

USGS officials have heard the same, according to Luke R. Iwanowicz, a research biologist with the USGS Eastern Ecological Science Center.

The reported seasonality is among the factors researches will study as part of the agency’s ongoing biosurveillance program, through which federal officials and others in affected states gather data about the syndrome.

Researchers will study the blotches' relationship to geography, other fish illnesses and water pollutants, among other factors. The research will require hands-on, nonlethal sampling of infected and disease-free fish, according to USGS officials.

Recent studies suggest the blotches are associated with an adomavirus. Iwanowicz said researchers hope to determine the contagiousness of that virus, as well as the means by which it is transmitted.

Stygler, of Lititz-based Snagler Tackle Co., said he’s glad to know the issue is being taken seriously, especially because his livelihood depends largely on his smallmouth guide services.

Other guides, including Raymond, were much less concerned.

“It’s good to see that they care enough, I guess, but I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I would say they should be directing their time and money to more serious issues,” Raymond said, citing pollution reduction, especially from industrial sources, among his top priorities.

According to Smith, with the Fish and Boat Commission, research currently suggests blotchy bass are safe to handle and consume.

“From a harvest and consumption perspective … anglers should consult their summary book to ensure there are no consumption advisories for that species in that water body, and that harvest is permitted,” he said.