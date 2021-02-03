As residents of Lancaster County dig themselves out following a two-day snowstorm that left several inches of fresh snow on the ground, another winter storm threatens to bring even more snow to the area.

Much like the early predictions for the last storm, however, it's still too early to tell how much, if any, snow the storm will bring.

The flow of the jet stream will change this week, prompting a dip that will bring the coldest air of the season, AccuWeather reports.

"Anytime you get an injection of cold air, you have two chances for snow -- on the front end and the back end," meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in the report. "Well, we’re going to have a chance for two storms on the front end of this cold."

The first storm will occur across the Midwest on Saturday − as it moves off to the northeast, a secondary storm is expected to form off the coast of the Carolinas, AccuWeather reports.

From there, there are two scenarios:

- Scenario 1: The secondary storm tracks close to the East coast and brings heavy snow potential to all of the Northeast.

- Scenario 2: The secondary storm tracks eastward into the Atlantic Ocean, bringing snow potential to parts of western Pennsylvania and the northeast. This scenario would spare Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania of more snow.

That second storm, Rayno said in the report, has the potential of being another blockbuster snowstorm. Should that happen, it could mean "double-digit" snowfall totals from Saturday night through Monday, AccuWeather reports.

After a three-day snowstorm that may have felt like three years -- including on Groundhog Day, no less -- a heavy blanket of record-breaking, deadly snowfall has left an entire winter’s worth of snow behind. https://t.co/e4HGbt89oV — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 3, 2021

Meteorologists, however, believe Lancaster County will be spared another major snow event.

Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with National Weather Service, said forecast models indicate the secondary storm will likely track off into the ocean. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is about a 30 percent chance of snow on Sunday.

“It’s certainly worth keeping an eye on," Colbert said. "It's too early to tell."

While Colbert thought the storm wouldn't impact the area, he encouraged people to monitor the forecasts leading up to the weekend.

ABC27's Brett Thackara also tweeted that long-range models indicate the coastal storm is expected to track out to see.

SUNDAY SNOW A NO-GO?Both long-range models now show Sunday's coastal low well out to sea and too far east to bring our region anything other than clouds. This appears to be a trend and likely means we may miss out. That's a good thing right?! #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/SvKatERlep — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) February 3, 2021