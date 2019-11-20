The 100 block of North Queen Street will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for the grand opening of 101NQ.
The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. in Ewell Plaza and Binns Park. It is by invitation, and admission to Ewell Plaza and Binns Park will be limited to ticket holders.
101NQ is a project of Pittsburgh-based Zamagias Properties, which spent $30 million to transform the former Bulova building at the corner of North Queen and East Orange streets into a mixed-use complex.
Anchor tenant Cargas Systems moved into the third floor of 101NQ last month, followed by Starbucks and other retailers on the ground floor.
LNP Media Group has announced plans to move there early in 2020.