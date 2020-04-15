Since the beginning of April, Blessings of Hope, a food bank distribution center in Leola, has supplied food banks and organizations from Pennsylvania to New York with over 1.6 million pounds of food.

Now, the distribution center is running low on food.

David Lapp, Blessings of Hope’s CEO, estimated that the organization currently has about enough food at the distribution center to fill six semi-trailer trucks.

(For reference, an April 11 update on the organization’s website said the amount of food distributed within the first 11 days of the month could fill at least 33 semi-trailer trucks.)

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Blessings of Hope has supplied food to over 250 organizations across the mid-Atlantic region.

Lapp said the organization is on par to exceed last April’s distribution total by four times the amount.

At the moment, the organization is receiving more food than usual from its wholesale retailers and manufacturers, but the demand is too great, Lapp said.

“This vast need does put a tremendous strain on our incoming food donations. A week ago, we had more than enough food available, today, we are running low on food,” a April 11 update on the organization’s website said.

Blessings of Hope is now looking for “any connections to getting more good food that would otherwise get wasted.”

How to supply high-demand food in a safe way

The organization is currently working to make prepackaged family food boxes to prevent the gathering of crowds, Lapp said.

It’s easier to screen the volunteers who pack the 40-pound boxes of food for COVID-19 symptoms than it is to screen hundreds of people who come to pick up the food, Lapp said.

While volunteers work, they’re advised to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing, the organization said. Volunteers also wash their hands and wear gloves as they work with food.

According to an online statement from March 27, Blessings of Hope also has a health-screening tent, which is staffed by EMTs and other health professionals. All volunteers must be screened before entering.

The prepackaged boxes are shipped across the county, state and region, Lapp said, and are being distributed via drive-thrus to prevent unnecessary physical interaction.

Locally, boxes can be picked up at New Covenant Church of God in Ephrata from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.