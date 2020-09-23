Blessings of Hope food bank has expanded exponentially in recent years, and it is looking to further grow its facilities to keep up with added demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO David Lap wants to add 20,000 square feet to the existing 47,000-square-foot building at 500 Becker Road purchased last year.

“We’re mostly looking for warehouse space,” Lapp said of his plans.

The food bank plans to request permission to operate within areas in both Warwick and Manheim townships currently zoned for agricultural use, according to the Lapp.

He plans to install new refrigeration units for perishable items in the expanded space in Warwick Township. Newly-paved parking areas to be located in Manheim Township are also planned. The food bank straddles both townships.

Lapp estimates paved parking will increase capacity from 40 to 50 vehicles presently on gravel to about 130 on blacktop.

If the townships approve his zoning requests, Lapp said he hopes to start construction in October with work expected to be completed in late January or early February 2021.

Lapp said results from a traffic study indicated there would “not be a significant increase in traffic flow” from the anticipated truck traffic in the expanded facility. He acknowledged he did not have the traffic data on-hand but said he was informed the results from a contracted engineer.

A request to the state Department of Transportation on information from a traffic impact study was not provided Tuesday afternoon.

Truck traffic isn’t new to the site, which previously housed Hess Brother’s Fruit Co. before Blessings of Hope purchased the property last year.

Lapp would not discuss the cost of the expansion, but said operating expenses are split 60% and 40% between partnering ministries and individual donations, respectively. The nonprofit’s operating expenses total to $4 million, he said.

Blessings of Hope was overwhelmed for most of 2020 due to added need brought by the COVID-19 pandemic such as a temporary food shortage. He cites the ongoing need as the reason for the food bank’s proposed expansion.

“It’s just not big enough,” he said of the current facility.

Lapp does not anticipate hiring any more than his current 35 paid employees because he said the expansion is mostly for storage space.

Lapp said the zoning request for Warwick Township is expected to be discussed in October. He said he is awaiting notice on when Manheim Township officials will consider his request.

