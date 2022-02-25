The developers behind a proposal to redevelop part of the former Stockyard Inn restaurant site into a new apartment complex told Lancaster city’s Historical Commission earlier this week that they will go back to the drawing board for a second time to revamp their design schemes, after the commission’s members called their new renderings “sad” and “bland.”
The $48 million proposal at the 4.6-acre site currently calls for 216 new apartments between two five-story buildings, 12,000 square feet of commercial space.
The site is largely vacant, but it includes the former Stockyard Inn restaurant. The center of the building was an 18th-century farmhouse that was later added to and altered over the years.
The group, led by local developer Ben Lesher, builder of the Stadium Row apartments, wants to restore the Stockyard Inn building to resemble its original size and appearance as a farmhouse, and use it to create a clubhouse-type space for tenants.
The original, four-room stone farmhouse at the site is believed to have been built in 1750, with major additions in 1850 and 1922. The property's most famous owner, James Buchanan, bought it in 1856, just before he became president. He sold it to the Pennsylvania Railroad eight years later.
In 1895, the Lancaster Stockyards was founded on adjacent farmland and the farmhouse was converted to an inn that served the visiting cattlemen at what would become the largest stockyards east of Chicago.
On Tuesday night, Lesher’s group presented a revised look of the exterior of their proposed buildings. In September the Historical Commission asked them to tone down their original designs.
The new version removed orange accents on the façade and removed recesses in the exterior to account for the commission’s previous critiques that the building looked too busy.
The new version used gray colors and façade materials for the two proposed apartment buildings.
But several commission members saw those changes as problems.
“I know I’m the one who asked you to tone it down (previously), but now I kind of wish you’d crank it up a bit,” said commission member Steve Funk at the Tuesday commission meeting.
Commission member Elizabeth De Santo said she didn’t think the scale of the development and its appearance fit in the surrounding area.
“In my opinion, it’s not in meeting with the character of the city, and I have a hard time with the scale of it and the color scheme,” said De Santo, who also said the renderings gave the buildings an “institutional feel.”
The development team agreed to come back to the commission in March to present design changes before the body issues a recommendation to Lancaster City Council.
Local planners have identified the area as a ripe opportunity to alleviate growth pressures in Lancaster city and surrounding area. City officials last year commissioned a study from the Center for Regional Analysis at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. It estimated the city had a housing shortage of at least 1,600 units.
The land also sits next to the Lancaster Amtrak station, giving the area a critical link to public transit. Urban planners have long championed “transit-oriented development” to curb sprawl and lessen residents’ reliance on cars to get around.
At the Tuesday meeting, Lancaster city’s chief planner, Douglas Smith, asked the commission to offer more guidance on what it wants in terms of the development’s size and layout.
“What we’re definitely looking at is how we can maximize the highest and best use of these areas and really try to create more of an urban fabric that’s representative of the city and less of a more suburban area,” Smith said.
The commission’s chair, Christopher Peters, summarized the feedback as needing to break up the building’s exterior with different materials, for instance.
“I think the critique is that it’s one long mass wall that’s a rectangle,” Peters said.
Lesher’s team also offered new renderings of a sleek, modern overhang next to the Stockyard Inn restaurant building as an outdoor event space and a nod to the building’s long porch, which is set for removal.
Lesher said Tuesday night his goal is to offer 20% of the development’s units below market rate, at 60% of area median income – a federal metric used to establish thresholds for which households qualify to rent units with income restrictions. For the Lancaster metro area, 60% AMI for a family of three in 2021 was $44,820.
“One of the goals that I have is to build as many housing units as possible, obviously there’s a huge need for housing in the city,” Lesher said.