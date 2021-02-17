The fire that destroyed Black Knight Tavern in East Hempfield Township earlier this month was ruled accidental, according to the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and insurance investigator documents.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. between the first-floor ceiling and the second floor, according to the release. It was caused by Romex electrical conductors that were installed in the building in the early 1990s.

The conductors were "believed to have failed due to wear," according to the press release.

Glen Eshelman, who owns the building that houses the Black Knight Tavern, bought the building in 1994, two years after the building was completely renovated. The first floor and half of the second floor houses the Black Knight Tavern. The building also contains four apartments - one on the second floor, and three on the third floor.

Eshelman told investigators that because the tavern is closed on Mondays, the last time the kitchen was used was on Sunday, two days before the fire. He had been doing paperwork in the building Monday before the fire but left around 4:30 p.m., according to the insurance investigator. Eshelman said he turned the kitchen's fan off before leaving.

Eshelman learned of the fire from the one of the apartment tenants in the early morning hours on Tuesday. All of the residents of the apartments were able to get out safely.

One firefighter was reportedly hurt while battling the blaze, but the severity of the injuries was not disclosed.

Eshelman plans on reopening "as early as possible," according to a press release.

“The Black Knight is an important part of the East Hempfield landscape," Eshelman said in the release. "Rebuilding the Black Knight is my utmost priority, and I will keep the community updated on my efforts and the reopening date.”