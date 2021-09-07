A man who said he was Lancaster General Hospital’s only Black janitor is suing the hospital for discrimination, claiming he was the only person drug tested after cocaine was found in a bathroom a year ago.

“They fingered the only Black guy on the janitorial staff for a wayward bag of cocaine,” said J. Conor Corcoran, attorney for Jiair Banks, of Lancaster city.

Banks filed the civil rights lawsuit Aug. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“What we’re seeking to do is make sure Lancaster General Hospital knows that they can’t treat the help like this,” Corcoran said.

A Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokesman said the healthcare system does not comment on litigation.

According to the lawsuit, the cocaine was found last Sept. 2 and Banks was forced to take a test and not permitted to work until the results came back. The results, which were negative, came back the next day.

“Whether it was five minutes, or weeks, or months, they robbed him of work,” said Corcoran. He did not think Banks works at the hospital any more.

“Subsequent to (Banks’) submission to the cocaine test and/or receipt of its negative results for the presence of cocaine, a co-worker of (Banks) named Fay informed (him) that no other employee was required to take a drug test in the aftermath of the aforementioned bathroom cocaine incident,” the suit said.

Banks is seeking more than $75,000, plus compensatory damages, attorney fees and other costs. The suit is also asking a judge to order the hospital to stop discriminating.