Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, and Black Friday normally involves shoppers appearing in droves at various retailers looking to take advantage of the best deals.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled almost every sense of normality in 2020, Black Friday is still on − however, it too looks different.

Reporters and photographers from LNP | LancasterOnline are going to be traveling around Lancaster County and checking out the scene at various retail stores in Lancaster County. You can follow them along as they tweet photos and other observations in their travels.