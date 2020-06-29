Almost a year after a black bear made its way through Lancaster city, another bear has been spotted in East Hempfield Township, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The game commission received a report from Lancaster city police that a bear had been seen in the 1300 block of McGovernville Road by the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Campus Saturday, June 27.

Dustin Stoner, the commission's southeast region education supervisor, said he hasn't heard of any other reports, though he was aware of a resident who had trail cam photos of the bear on her property.

East Hempfield Township police shared a post on Facebook that said the department received two calls over the weekend about a black bear. Aside from the spotting on McGovernville Road, a bear was also spotted in the 700 block of Centerville Road.

Police said that a bear was also spotted in Columbia Monday morning.

The location of the bear sighting on McGovernville Road is less than two miles away from where a black bear was spotted in Lancaster city last year.

Stoner said he couldn't say why the black bear sightings from this year and last were in such close proximity.

Maybe it's reliable food sources or geography, he guessed.

"If I could figure out why bears do what they do, that'd solve a lot of problems," Stoner said.

Black bears are typically located in north of Harrisburg, Stoner told LNP | LancasterOnline last year. This bear was likely looking for a suitable habitat when it wandered into East Hempfield Township.

In August 2019, a black bear was spotted in Lancaster city and made its way by Villa Nova Restaurant, Baker Campus on the Franklin & Marshall campus and Wegman's on Harrisburg Pike.

After more than 24 hours, the Pennsylvania Game Commission located the bear in a tree at a residence on West Chestnut Street in the city.

The bear was then tranquilized, captured, tagged and released onto game lands in northern Lebanon County. The bear was killed during bear season in Schuylkill County Nov. 30, 2019, a Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden told LNP | LancasterOnline.

If you spot a black bear, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's southeast regional office at 610-926-3136.

Click here for more information about what to do if you spot a black bear.