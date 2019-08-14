Is there a bear roaming near Lancaster city? According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and those living in Manheim Township, the answer is yes.

At least there was.

A game warden was dispatched to the Manheim Township Wednesday morning area after sightings of the bear were reported in and around Lancaster city.

Photos and posts were being shared in Facebook groups, and Lancaster City Police received several reports of sightings.

The bear was last reported near Wegmans, off Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. Previous sightings were also reported near the Villa Nova restaurant, Franklin & Marshall's Baker Campus and near State Street in the city.

Charles Myer, of Manheim Township, was out walking his dog around 9 a.m. near North President Ave. when a police officer stopped to warn him of a roaming black bear.

Myer said he wasn't too worried though, and hopes that the bear is caught without harm.

Phyllis Leber, also of Manheim Township, said foxes and raccoons are typical in the area, and while she’s never heard of a black bear roaming around, she doesn’t have any concerns.

Franklin & Marshall softball coaches Brad Brubaker and Alex Quigley were out at the college's Baker Campus, which neighbors the woodsline of where the game wardens originally thought the bear was.

Brubaker said he heard about the bear sighting, but it didn't deter him from continuing with his day.

"I've played in these woods," Brubaker said of his teenage years. He added that he recalled spotting many deer and other wildlife in the woods growing up, but never a bear.

Lancaster City Police Sgt. Andrew Nauman said this is the first report of a bear in the city, to his knowledge.

Game Warden Greg Graham said in a heavily populated-area, like Lancaster, "whenever we have a black bear sighting... the number one priority is going to be human safety. Number two -- and a close second -- is going to be the safety of that bear."

Usually, Graham said, game wardens try to tree the bear, sedate it with a dart and then transport it back to the woods.

He added that, while it's easier to spot a stray bear in the city, it's more dangerous for the bear, with the heavy traffic around.

The bear was last seen behind Wegmans, where there's roughly 60 acres of woods, Graham said.

He thinks it's unlikely the bear will show again during the daylight hours on Wednesday, adding it will likely be on the move later in the night.

If the bear is spotted again, Graham said people should call the game commission first, at 1-888-PGC-8001. Or call the police, who will call the game commission.

"We, obviously, do not want people to approach the bear," Graham said. "Make sure (you) keep pets away from it and call those sightings in as soon as possible."

