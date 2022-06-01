After making several appearances throughout Lancaster County in the last several weeks, a black bear has been captured and relocated back into the wild.

The black bear was captured in West Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, according to Dustin Stoner, information and education supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Local fire units assisted game commission officers with capturing the bear. The fire units were called in shortly after 8 p.m. and were set up on Stoney Battery Road, which is behind the homes on Greenridge Drive. Stoney Battery Road was closed between Donnerville Road and Marietta Avenue.

Ashley Bierman was inside her home in the 3100 block of Greenridge Drive when a neighbor came to her door telling her that a bear had just run into her back yard. Bierman and her husband Dan, who had just arrived home, went to take a look but didn't initially see the bear.

Bierman said that as a game commission officer approached with a tranquilizer gun, the bear ran up a tree in her next-door neighbor's yard. She said the bear became immobilized after being tranquilized while still in the tree.

The tranquilized bear was then placed into a game commission trailer, taken from the scene and released in North Dauphin County state game lands, Stoner said.

The black bear was first seen in East and West Hempfield two weeks ago and then in Manheim Township shortly after. Stoner estimated that the bear was young and weighed about 150 to 200 lbs. Captured bears get an approximate weight by measuring around the chest with a tape measure, he said. It was not immediately clear if the bear was male or female.

“We put metal ear tags in each ear tag that has a sequential number so that we know if we ever encountered that bear again, either through a nuisance complaint or whether it's harvested by a hunter we have some base information on that bear and where where we caught it, where it was located, approximately how much it weighed,” Stoner said. “Also, we removed one of the milk teeth and sent that off so that the bear can be aged.”

While there is always a chance that the bear could return, Stoner said the hope is that once the bear is back in a more suitable habitat, there will be enough there to keep the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warns that if a bear has been spotted in a residential area, residents should take down bird feeders in the evening, ensure there are no food scraps outside and take inside any bowls for pets after they have eaten. Those things were spotted in the area around residences where the bear was caught, Stoner said.

“Remove any kind of attractants that might lure wildlife onto properties which in turn may cause conflicts,” Stoner said.

Wildlife sightings can be reported at the Southeast Regional Pennsylvania Game Commission Office at 610-926-3136.