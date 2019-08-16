A black bear that had been roaming around Lancaster city for about a day looks down from a tree behind a house on Chestnut Street, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized the bear and captured it safely and said it will be relocated in northern Dauphin County.
The black bear which was captured in Lancaster city Thursday has been safely released.
The bear was set free onto game lands in northern Lebanon County, a game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday.
In Lancaster, the bear had been spotted in northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township on Wednesday morning, then dropped out of sight. But late that evening, it was spotted in a tree in front of 819 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster city.
State Game Warden Greg Graham surveys the scene where a black bear that was first spotted roaming Lancaster city streets Wednesday morning has been found again - this time in a city tree on Thursday morning.
A black bear that had been roaming around Lancaster city for about a day looks down from a tree behind a house on Chestnut Street, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized the bear and captured it safely and said it will be relocated in northern Dauphin County.
A black bear was spotted in a tree in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019. Crews were planning to tranquilize the bear.
Game warden Greg Graham speaks about the black bear that was spotted in Lancaster Township early Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019. The bear was last seen behind Wegmans, near the woods.
Wildlife conservation officers from the Game Commission fired several tranquilizers at the bear, but it managed to escape and took off toward Lancaster Township early Thursday morning.
Then, shortly before 7 a.m., the bear scampered up a tree in the backyard of a home at West Chestnut and North Mary streets. Game wardens managed to tranquilize and capture the bear, then tag it before taking it away in a special trailer.