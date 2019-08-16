The black bear which was captured in Lancaster city Thursday has been safely released.

The bear was set free onto game lands in northern Lebanon County, a game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday.

In Lancaster, the bear had been spotted in northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township on Wednesday morning, then dropped out of sight. But late that evening, it was spotted in a tree in front of 819 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster city.

Game wardens and local firefighters responded.

Wildlife conservation officers from the Game Commission fired several tranquilizers at the bear, but it managed to escape and took off toward Lancaster Township early Thursday morning.

Then, shortly before 7 a.m., the bear scampered up a tree in the backyard of a home at West Chestnut and North Mary streets. Game wardens managed to tranquilize and capture the bear, then tag it before taking it away in a special trailer.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles