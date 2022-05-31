With the assistance of local fire units, the Pennsylvania Game Commission captured a black bear in West Hempfield Township Tuesday evening May 31, 2022. Ashley Bierman was inside her home in the 3100 block of Greenriidge Drive Tuesday evening, when a neighbor came to her door telling her that a bear had just run into her back yard. Ashley and her husband Dan, who had just arrived home, went to take a look but didn't initially see the bear. Ashley said that as a game commission officer approached with a tranquilizer gun, the bear ran up a tree. She said the bear became immobilized after being tranquilized while still in the tree. Fire units were called to the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m., and firefighters in a ladder truck used chainsaws to cut back the tree, according to Ashley Bierman.

The fire units were set up on Stoney Battery Road, which is behind the homes on Greendridge Drive. Stoney Battery Road was closed between Donnerville Road and Marietta Avenue.

The sleeping bear was then placed into a game commission trailer and taken from the scene. The game commission officer on the scene said more information would be available Wednesday morning.

A black bear was originally spotted in the same area two weeks ago.