In Bishop Dwayne Royster’s mind, the old America has fallen. He said he watched it happen earlier this month when a crowd of mostly white people violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

But even then, he was looking forward, past the group’s failed attempt to forcefully overturn the 2020 election results in favor of outgoing President Donald Trump.

“We watched in horror as they beat police officers, as they broke windows,” said Royster, faith-based leader from Philadelphia and advocate for racial justice. “Then, the thought occurred to me … ‘Perhaps now we can build a new America.’ ”

He shared that vision Sunday evening as part of the NAACP Lancaster branch's 41st annual commemorative service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on the night before the civil rights icon’s namesake holiday. It was held virtually for the first time, a necessity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we cannot be gathered in person we are certainly together ... this day in spirit,” said Timothy Mentzer, pastor at the local Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, which has hosted previous in-person commemorations for decades.

Appearing on a video screen, Royster, the event’s main speaker, imagined a future of equality, where Black people and other marginalized groups can thrive through inclusivity.

It’s an inclusivity that didn’t exist in the old America, with its systems designed to support only the powerful, he said, questioning who would benefit from returning to that norm.

“Rich white men,” he said, answering his own question. “Is that all we are concerned about in this county?”

Instead, he called for a new course.

“Maybe we can transform this nation into what it never was in the first place,” he said. “This world we are in is only working for a few. That was not God’s design for humanity, and it should not be our design for a new America.”

Royster shared those thoughts at the Sunday event, which was introduced by Lancaster NAACP President Blanding Watson as a way to honor King’s legacy while advocating for social reform.

“We gather to honor the work of our ancestors who have laid out the path before us,” he said.

The online event included musical performances and uplifting words from members of the local Black community.

A recording of the commemoration can be watched at fb.watch/34BY0oZS9H. The Cultured Professional Network, a local digital media company geared toward people of color, collaborated on the event.

To continue the holiday celebration, Lancaster NAACP is holding a virtual seminar today at 6 p.m. on the history of civil rights in Lancaster. That talk can be watched at bit.ly/LancasterMLK2021.

Goals for 2021

Watson explained that in the spirit of advocating social reform, Sunday’s event was also a jumping-off point for the association’s 2021 agenda, one designed to strengthen equity for those in the local Black community.

It’s an agenda that focuses on six issues, which local NAACP leaders have called “game changers” — economic sustainability; education; public safety and criminal justice; health; voting rights; and political representation and youth engagement.

They’re issues that fit within the national NAACP’s strategy, Watson said.

In a press conference ahead of Sunday’s commemoration, Watson spoke about each of those issues while outlining the association’s plan for the year.

It includes continuing to advocate for reforms in police departments, courts and prison systems, he said.

That’s in addition to pushing for equitable access to health care and partnering with local health officials and physicians to host online information sessions, including about COVID-19 and the related vaccine, he said.

“This does in some ways disproportionately affect African Americans and different communities of color,” he said of the virus.

But mostly, he spoke about economic inequalities, pointing to what he described as race-related barriers to accessing jobs, good wages, affordable housing and even business loans.

Education and economic justice

While working with local stakeholders to address those existing problems, Watson said the Lancaster NAACP officials also have their sights on the education system.

Within that system, Watson said he hopes improvements and racial sensitivity will ensure that Black children have access to the kind of quality learning that will lead them to affordable college educations and prosperous careers. Already the association is working with area school district leaders, he said, adding that the plan is to find “holistic ways to help out young people.”

Talk of amending economic inequalities fit neatly with the theme of Sunday evening’s commemoration event, which centered on King’s call for economic justice.

According to Royster, it’s a type of justice that can be achieved only after turning away from exclusionary policies and systems of the past — policies and systems of the old America.

“What are we going back to? What was so great?” he said, calling on those listening to accept that the old America has fallen. “Maybe, just maybe that’s a good thing.”

Related coverage