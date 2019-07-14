Birthday bucket list redux: Lancaster County woman marks 90th birthday by skydiving

Sometimes, when you cross an item off your bucket list, it's just so fun that you want to do it again.

And that's how Kitty Smoker celebrated her upcoming birthday — by skydiving from 9,600 feet above terra firma on Sunday.

Smoker, who will turn 90 Friday, did her first jump to mark her 85th birthday.

"It was as great as it was the first time," said Smoker, as she was getting out of her skydiving gear at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club.

The jump was fantastic, she said, crediting club personnel with helping prepare her and ensure a smooth experience.

Smoker, of East Lampeter Township, did a tandem jump, meaning she was strapped to the front of Chuck Bigler, who controlled the dive, parachute deployment and landing.

"That first 5,000 is, you know, you want to hold your breath," she said.

That first 5,000 feet is the free-fall period, when she and Bigler descended 32 seconds before opening the parachute.

They reached a top speed of 125 mph, according to Bigler.

Then, Bigler deployed the rainbow-striped parachute and they floated the rest of the way down, a gentle journey of about five minutes.

"Once you have the chute open, it was just very very wonderful to see all the scenery and everything," Smoker said. "Very, very enjoyable. So I'm glad I did it again."

Smoker can't pinpoint a specific reason that she wanted to skydive in the first place: She just did.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her other bucket list item was driving a tractor-trailer, which she did eight years ago. And she'd like to shoot her age in golf; she's close, but her short game needs work, she said.

Smoker also credits her husband, Chuck Grube Jr., 86, with encouraging her skydive again. They exchanged I love yous and a kiss when Smoker landed before heading out for refreshments with several of Smoker's golf pals. (No skydiving plans for him: "I just am a supporter," he said.)

Smoker still works in the accounts receivable and payable department of Keller Bros. Ford in Lititz. She also golfs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 18 holes.

"Oh, my God! I wouldn't waste my time with nine holes," she said, when asked if she plays nine or 18.

"I have no desire to retire, even though my golfing buddies think I'm crazy," she said, crediting work with keeping her in good physical and mental health.

As she was preparing to leave, Bigler gave her a coupon for $35 off her next jump. Will there be another jump? "... As long as I'm strong. I'm not saying I won't do it again. We'll see what happens with the next five years," she said.