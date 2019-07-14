Birthday bucket list redux: Lancaster County woman marks 90th birthday by skydiving

Tandem instructor Chuck Bigler, shows Madison Brownawell and her father Nate Brownawell, Mechanicsburg, along with Kitty Smoker, of East Lampeter Township, what they will do and where they will sit once they are in the plane that will take them to the sky to skydive. Smoker was set to skydive for the second time to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Randy Smith makes some fun jokes as he helps Kitty Smoker get into a jump suit as she prepares to tandem skydive in celebration of her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Randy Smith helps Kitty Smoker get into a jump suit as she prepares to tandem skydive in celebration of her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Smoker's golf buddies take photos and video as she goes through her prep work before the flight.
Randy Bigler double checks Kitty Smoker to make sure the gear she is wearing is in place before they tandem skydive in celebration of her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Chuck Grube, left, shakes the hand of Chuck Bigler, who will take his wife, Kitty Smoker, on a tandem skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
John Stepanchak, left, watches Chuck Bigler help Kitty Smoker into a plane as she prepares to tandem skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Kitty Smoker and Chuck Bigler share a laugh as the two performed a tandem skydive to celebrate Smoker's 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019. John Stepanchak, right, runs to help the duo up after a their dive.
Tricia Lawrence, left, and John Stepanchak, right, run to help Chuck Bigler and Kitty Smoker after the two performed a tandem skydive to celebrate Smoker's 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
John Stepanchak, second from the right, helps Kitty Smoker up after she and Chuck Bigler, left, performed a tandem skydive to celebrate Smoker's 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Chuck Grube, left, watches as Chuck Bigler and Grube's wife, Kitty Smoker, smile for friends after completing a tandem skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Chuck Grube and his wife, Kitty Smoker, smile for friends as Randy Smith works to unharness Smoker after she completed a tandem skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Kitty Smoker and her husband, Chuck Grube, are given a ride by Tricia Lawrence after Smoker completed a tandem skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday at the Maytown Sport Parachute Club on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Her other bucket list item was driving a tractor-trailer, which she did eight years ago. And she'd like to shoot her age in golf; she's close, but her short game needs work, she said.
Smoker also credits her husband, Chuck Grube Jr., 86, with encouraging her skydive again. They exchanged I love yous and a kiss when Smoker landed before heading out for refreshments with several of Smoker's golf pals. (No skydiving plans for him: "I just am a supporter," he said.)
Smoker still works in the accounts receivable and payable department of Keller Bros. Ford in Lititz. She also golfs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 18 holes.
"Oh, my God! I wouldn't waste my time with nine holes," she said, when asked if she plays nine or 18.
"I have no desire to retire, even though my golfing buddies think I'm crazy," she said, crediting work with keeping her in good physical and mental health.
As she was preparing to leave, Bigler gave her a coupon for $35 off her next jump. Will there be another jump? "... As long as I'm strong. I'm not saying I won't do it again. We'll see what happens with the next five years," she said.