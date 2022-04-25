UPDATE: A fourth Lancaster County farm has been infected with a contagious strain of avian influenza, this time resulting in the death of 50,300 birds, either as a result of the virus or related depopulation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The virus has now affected 3,500,400 birds in Lancaster County, the only county in Pennsylvania to have reported cases of the virus.

Officials at the USDA did not identify the municipality or exact location of the fourth farm affected by the outbreak. However, they said the site is a commercial broiler production operation.

An outbreak of highly contagious avian influenza infected a fourth Pennsylvania poultry farm, resulting in the euthanization of birds in an attempt to stop the spread of the illness, which already has resulted in the loss of 3.4 million birds in the state.

The fourth Pennsylvania outbreak was announced Saturday in a report from officials at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, who did not identify the farm’s location or size.

As of Monday morning, officials at the U.S. and Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture had not released any details on the fourth farm.

The first three Pennsylvania outbreaks all occurred on Lancaster County farms since mid-April. At least two of the affected farms were in East Donegal Township, state officials said last week.

Birds on each of those farms were depopulated. Depopulation is a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock in an attempt to slow the spread of illnesses to another flock.

All three infected Lancaster County flocks were comprised of egg-layer chickens. And all told, 3,450,100 died, either as a result of the virus or depopulation.

The first case at a Kreider Farms property in East Donegal Township resulted in 1,443,000 bird deaths.

The next two resulted in 879,400 and 1,127,700 birds deaths.

The PEMA report did not say how many birds were affected at the fourth farm, but it reads: “A fourth farm conducted depopulation and is currently conducting composting operations.”

There are multiple approved methods for depopulation, the most common of which lead to suffocation of the animals, either by pumping carbon dioxide gas into poultry houses or spraying firefighting foam atop birds kept on floor level, according to Paul Patterson, emeritus professor of poultry science at Penn State University.

Composting is among the better options for disposal, he said last week, describing a process of layering carcasses and organic materials, like wood shavings, to create a controlled decomposition.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected bird, state officials said. So in close quarters, like on a farm, one virus-positive bird likely has infected many more, meaning entire flocks typically need to be wiped out in an attempt to stop further spread.

The current strain — deemed “highly pathogenic” due to its contagiousness and lethality in poultry — has been circulating among wild and domesticated birds since December.

Since then, it has infected birds within at least 229 domesticated backyard or commercial flocks in 29 states, according to the USDA. About 31.36 million domesticated birds have been affected nationwide.

Both domesticated and wild birds can contract and spread the illness, which is believed to have made its way to the United States via an infected waterfowl migrating from Europe, experts have said.

Farmers have been asked to bolster protective measures, called biosecurity, at their farms to protect their flocks.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.