How many poultry farms does Lancaster County have?

In Lancaster County, there are about 1,600 individual poultry farms.

How many birds is that?

Those Lancaster County farms together house more than 20 million birds (egg layers and meat birds), according to state and national estimates.

Lancaster County is the fourth most productive county in the United States when it comes to poultry and eggs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council.

How big is Pennsylvania’s poultry industry?

A large part of the state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry is located in the county. There are more than 10,000 poultry farms across Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

What are the key numbers to know about Kreider Farms?

Kreider Farms, a family-owned dairy, egg and poultry enterprise that farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people.

For the first time in almost 40 years, a highly contagious strain of avian flu was detected …

How many farms are impacted by the Kreider Farms quarantine zone?

More than 160-plus poultry operations surrounding the farm on Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township will be subjected to increased scrutiny and testing requirements under a 10-kilometer-diamter quarantine zone, the state said.

The 10-kilometer quarantine zone is expected to help with that vigilance, state officials said, explaining that poultry and egg producers in that area must submit to increased testing of animals (representative samples, not all birds) and scrutiny before moving products onto or off of their farms.

When was the last outbreak like this?

The last time a highly pathogenic avian flu has impacted a commercial poultry flock in Pennsylvania was 1983-84.

What happened then?

More than 17 million chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl died. The outbreak was worst in Lancaster County. As a result, poultry producers saw losses of $60 million, Shannon Powers, state Department of Agriculture spokeswoman, said. The cost to consumers was even greater at $350 million, stemming from related increases in the price of poultry products.

How many birds have been impacted by the current outbreak in the United States?