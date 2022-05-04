Confirmed infections at two commercial duck farms in Berks County mark the first evidence that avian influenza has migrated out of Lancaster County to poultry operations in other parts of the state.

One of the Berks operations is a breeder facility and the other is a meat bird producer, according to a USDA site listing confirmed bird flu cases nationwide.

At the breeder facility, 29,500 birds were affected, according to USDA officials. For the meat bird operation, the number of infected birds was listed at zero as of noon Wednesday. Questions about why a farm with zero birds affected is on the list were sent to both state and federal agriculture officials.

Seven separate infected flocks have been confirmed in Lancaster County since mid-April, affecting 3,845,200 birds — a combination of chickens and ducks, including egg layers, meat birds and pullets.

Those birds either died of the illness or, more likely, related euthanization efforts intended to reduce the likelihood of an infected flock spreading the virus to another flock. It’s a process called depopulation.

If the USDA’s Berks listings are not in error, it means that Pennsylvania now has seen a total of nine commercial flocks infected by the virus since mid-April.

The exact locations of those flocks have not been revealed by state officials, who have said they will not provide the addresses of virus-positive farms, citing worries about drawing unwanted attention and visitors to the properties, which could increase the chances of further spreading the virus.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected (wild or domestic) bird, state officials have said. However, it also can be spread on contaminated clothes or equipment, including shoes and vehicles, worn and used by people.

By noon Wednesday, a nationwide outbreak of the illness had impacted more than 36 million birds in 32 states, according to the USDA.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.