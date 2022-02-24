Poultry farmers in Lancaster County and across the state are on high alert after a deadly strain of bird flu recently was discovered in wild and commercial flocks in the United States, including in states bordering Pennsylvania.

It’s a strain of avian influenza that has the ability to decimate farmers’ bird populations, potentially leading to farm-ending financial hardship as well as increased poultry prices at grocery stores, experts said.

“The threat is very real,” said Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture.

That’s especially true in Lancaster County, where poultry operations — both egg-laying and meat-producing — are plentiful, said Gregory Martin, a locally based poultry educator with the Penn State Extension.

“You have to realize there are more birds in Lancaster County than people,” Martin said, illustrating the scope of the threat.

Specifically, that threat is a strain of avian influenza that has been described as “highly pathogenic,” meaning the virus is likely to cause severe illness and death in infected birds, which can include chickens and turkeys, Martin said.

And already, state officials urged poultry farmers to bolster illness-preventing biosecurity measures, encouraging them to immediately report sick birds; limit nonessential access to farms; regularly clean farm-related clothing and equipment; and avoid sharing equipment with other farms in addition to other guidance.

Low risk to humans

In rare cases, the illness has spread to humans. But members of the general public are currently at low risk of contracting this strain of the virus, according to officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“However, some people may be at a higher risk of infection than others based on their exposures to infected birds, particularly poultry workers,” officials said in a recent news release.

This month, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in commercial or backyard flocks in at least a half dozen states, including Delaware and New York, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There have been many more infected wild birds discovered along the eastern United States since the beginning of the year.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been reported in Pennsylvania since 1983-84, when an outbreak resulted in the death of more than 17 million birds — chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl, according to state officials.

As a result, poultry producers saw losses of $60 million, Powers said, adding that the cost to consumers was even greater at $350 million, stemming from related increases in the price of poultry products. Those decades-old figures likely would be much higher today due to inflation.

The outbreak was worst in Lancaster County, where about 40% of the state’s poultry industry was located at that time, according to a New York Times report from 1983.

Currently, Lancaster County is the fourth most productive county in the United States when it comes to poultry and eggs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council.

Watching for sick birds

With Lancaster County and the entire state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry in mind, officials at the state Department of Agriculture recently cautioned farmers to watch their flocks for the illness. In birds, the illness can cause symptoms like reduced coordination, diarrhea, nasal discharge, decreased or abnormal egg laying, lack of energy, lack of appetite and even sudden death, officials said.

“We must continue efforts to actively safeguard the state against the threat of this damaging virus. … Preventing emerging infectious diseases is critical to preventing economic loss to farmers and the commonwealth,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons also posted a warning about the virus Thursday on social media, addressing both large producers and backyard coop owners.

“Now is the time to revisit your biosecurity plan. If you do not have a biosecurity plan, it’s not too late to start,” he wrote. “Preventing the introduction and spread of this devastating disease is essential."

Once a bird is infected, it can no longer be marketed for consumption, Martin said. And because the illness is highly contagious, even a single positive case on a poultry farm most often means an entire flock is compromised, he said.

Vaccines not widely used

Vaccines for the illness are available, but they are not widely used, Martin said, explaining that they are only administered in targeted cases. Martin noted that currently available vaccines would require the individual inoculation of each bird in a flock.

“Some farms may have 80,000 or more per house, so it would take a long time to vaccinate in a disease outbreak,” he said.

A USDA overview of the vaccines explains they can reduce — not prevent — illness transmission, symptoms and likelihood of death in infected birds. It also outlines other obstacles to mass inoculation, such as potential restrictions that could be placed on moving and exporting vaccinated animals and related farm goods.

More commonly, farmers rely on eradication when a positive case of the illness is discovered — often the wholesale euthanization of bird populations to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

Euthanization would be followed by controlled disposal of the birds, as well as a thorough cleaning and disinfection process on affected farms, Martin said.

According to Powers, that work would be aided and overseen by state and federal officials.

“It’s highly supervised,” she said, adding that state law also allows officials to implement other protections and restrictions, like quarantine zones, to limit spread.

Officials in neighboring states already have announced that euthanization and quarantine will be used to hopefully stop the spread on properties where the virus was detected this month.

Financial help for farmer

Indemnity programs likely would protect farmers against some of their losses, experts said. However, it’s still highly possible that a local, widespread outbreak would have drastic financial consequences for both poultry and egg producers, as well as supporting industries like feed suppliers, according to James Shirk, a member of the state Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission and a Lancaster County native.

“I don’t think it can be overstated, the potential impact to the industry,” he said.

Shirk made sure to note that impact includes initial euthanization and the period of inaction that follows — carcass disposal and clean up — before regulators allow egg and poultry farmers to start housing birds again.

“There is no guarantee when birds can come back in. It can take months and months,” Shirk said. “It’s potentially farm-ending. It truly is that devastating.”

That’s why it’s important for farmers to take steps, on poultry and egg operations, to guard against the virus.

The virus, Martin said, can spread from bird to bird through air droplets, physical contact and excreted bodily fluids. It also can be carried to birds by humans on contaminated boots, equipment, clothes and other items, he said.

Biosecurity measures

On most farms in Lancaster County and across the state, strong biosecurity measures already are in place year round, said Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, which represents the vast majority of local poultry farms.

“It’s just part of the daily routine as it relates to agriculture,” Herr said, explaining that notion extends beyond poultry to other animal-agriculture operations.

Herr said leaders within the industry are well aware of the flu’s presence in the region and have been holding regular discussions and putting out regular updates. He expects biosecurity measures on Pennsylvania farms will only increase in the coming days and weeks if they haven’t already.

Martin said the same.

“You are going to start seeing disinfection of vehicles coming down the lanes. You are going to see people disinfecting boots and hands and coveralls,” Martin said.

Backyard chickens, wild birds

It’s important for backyard chicken owners — a population that’s grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — to take the same precautions, Martin said, warning that carelessness could allow the virus to spread from a hobbyist coop to a commercial operation.

And still, there is another threat: The virus can be spread by wild birds, including migratory flocks that might interact with poultry on the ground or shed the virus through waste droppings as they pass overhead.

For that reason, wildlife officials and enthusiasts also are on alert, according to Travis Lau, a spokesperson for the state Game Commission.

“We have been working with USDA on wild bird HPAI surveillance and reaching out to bird-banders, falconers, wildlife rehabilitators and others expected to come into direct contact with wild birds,” Lau said. “We have done this to mitigate the spread of disease among wildlife and domestic poultry, as well as to protect personnel since HPAI can be transmitted to humans.”

Educational materials also have been circulated, Lau said, at popular sites like Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on the border of Lancaster and Lebanon counties, a popular location for droves of bird watchers, photographers and others who visit to observe annual snow goose migrations. There, visitors could unknowingly pick up virus-laden wild bird feces on boots or other surfaces. The goal of the educational materials is to warn them of the risk, Lau said.

“Obviously, there is no controlling where wild birds or people go. . . . However, if a domestic poultry facility practices appropriate biosecurity, what the public does outside of that facility is generally a non-issue,” he said.

There is no certainty that the illness will become an issue in Pennsylvania, Martin said, remembering a similar outbreak in 2014-15, when local flocks remained uninfected.

According to the CDC, that outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza impacted 21 states — 15 with poultry-operation outbreaks and six with cases only in wild birds. None of those states were adjacent to Pennsylvania. It led to a loss of about 50 million birds.

“We were actually able to dodge that bullet” in Pennsylvania, Martin said.