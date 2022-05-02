An outbreak of deadly, contagious avian influenza at a Lancaster County duck farm has killed 19,300 birds, either a result of illness or, more likely, euthanization implemented to curb the virus’s further spread.

The new case at a “commercial duck meat bird” operation marks the seventh confirmed outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Lancaster County commercial poultry flock since mid-April, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The exact location of the infected duck farm within Lancaster County was not revealed. State officials have said they will not give exact addresses for virus-positive farms, citing worries about drawing unwanted attention and visitors to the properties, which could increase the chances of further spreading the virus.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected (wild or domestic) bird, state officials have said. However, it also can be spread on contaminated clothes or equipment, including shoes and vehicles, worn and used by people.

Across all seven locally infected properties, the outbreak has affected 3,845,200 birds — a combination of egg layers, meat birds, pullets and now ducks.

The vast majority of those birds have been depopulated, a term used to describe the euthanization, likely of entire flocks, of birds at an infected farm to reduce those animals’ likelihood of spreading the illness to another flock. Euthanization also is believed to be a more humane option than letting birds suffer with the illness, which produces severe symptoms before death.

As of Monday, all of Pennsylvania’s confirmed avian influenza cases in domestic poultry were within Lancaster County.

This strain of avian influenza has been deemed highly pathogenic due to its high rate of contagiousness and lethality in poultry.

The local cases are part of a larger outbreak of the illness across the United States. As of late Monday morning, the virus had been confirmed on 265 commercial or backyard poultry operations in 32 states, affecting about 36.66 million birds.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.