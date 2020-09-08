During a visit to Lancaster County on Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called for the state Legislature to act quickly to protect low-income and unemployed Pennsylvanians from foreclosures, evictions and loss of utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes making an additional $100 million in federal funding available to the state’s Renters Relief Program and committing another $100 million to programs designed to protect access to heat, water and wastewater utilities.

“We need the General Assembly to act,” Wolf said, calling for urgent bipartisan support. “I think we all need to work together.”

Wolf, a Democrat, advocated for the protections just after 10 a.m. in Lancaster Township, where he held a news conference outside of the local Meals on Wheels building along Columbia Avenue.

There, Wolf cited U.S. Census Bureau data, which showed that renters in nearly 400,000 Pennsylvania households could not make payments in July — a number likely exacerbated by high unemployment totals that followed pandemic-related business closures.

Near the pandemic’s start, Wolf halted foreclosures and evictions in an effort to keep that population from homelessness. Twice, that moratorium was extended, but at the start of this month, it ended, with Wolf pointing to a state code that wouldn’t allow another extension.

Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has enacted a nationwide eviction protection program, but according to Wolf, it includes a number of stipulations that still leave some people vulnerable. It also does not stop foreclosures or provide aid to landlords, state officials said.

On Tuesday, Wolf called for state lawmakers to halt foreclosures and evictions.

That’s while also asking that a larger portion of the state's available federal coronavirus relief funding be added to the $175 million already allocated to rental and mortgage assistance programs.

Wolf’s plan

Under Wolf’s plan, another $100 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding would be allocated to those programs.

They’re programs that also need to be altered to encourage greater landlord/tenant and homeowner participation, which is low due at least in-part to current restrictions, according to Bryce Maretzki, the state Housing Finance Agency’s planning and policy director.

“This would address a major program barrier,” Maretzki said. “The threat of homelessness is very real.”

That includes increasing a monthly per-unit assistance cap from the previous $750 to one that’s based on market values. In Lancaster County, that new cap would be about $1,300 — an amount more likely to be accepted by landlords and tenants, who both must agree to enter the program, Maretzki said.

Other proposed changes include eliminating a requirement that households must already be a month behind on payments to enter into the program and that they must have applied for unemployment compensation.

“We need to change that so people can get assistance as soon as they are aware they need it,” Wolf said, also encouraging landlords to work to establish repayment plans for those in need.

Additionally, Wolf asked that another $100 million in CARES funding be allocated to utility assistance programs — specifically programs designed to help cover the cost of heat, water and wastewater services.

It’s a plan supported by state Sen. Tim Kearney and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta — both Democrats — who spoke at the Tuesday event in favor of passing related legislation.

“Keeping people in their homes during a pandemic is not political,” Kenyatta said, looking for support from his Republican colleagues while lamenting that action hadn’t already been taken. “We have to act quickly. We should act this week.”

Later Tuesday, a spokesman for Republican House Speaker Rep. Bryan Cutler pointed to a previous statement.

“As with any emergency assistance program authorized by the assembly, changes may be needed to ensure the intended benefits can be maximized,” reads the statement from Cutler, who represents part of Lancaster County. “We have heard from groups in our region raising concerns around the current program along with other voices from around the Commonwealth. Discussions are ongoing about potential legislative solutions to address those concerns.”

