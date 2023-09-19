Completion of a renovation project at Binns Park has taken longer than expected due to supply chain issues, but a Lancaster city official says fences blocking off the park will come down next week.

The park will reopen in time for the city’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Sept. 30, even if the supply chain issues are not resolved, according to Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director.

“Some pieces related to the plumbing and electrical were adversely affected by supply chain scheduling,” Campbell said. “In no case will we be keeping the park closed for the heritage festival.”

The park, on the 100 block of North Queen Street, has been fenced off and closed to the public since mid-May for a $650,000 renovation project. The project was scheduled to be completed Sept. 12.

Work includes drainage improvements to reduce standing water after rain storms, and upgrades to the lighting on the stage area in the middle of the park. New benches, masonry repairs, landscaping, and repainting of some steel components on the stage are also part of the project.

The project was commissioned because the drainage and electrical equipment was aging, and because the city wanted to refresh the park to complement the newly completed Ewell Plaza, which opened across Queen Street last year.

“The drainage wasn’t working as well as it should have. We also wanted to do a refresh after opening Ewell Plaza across the street, so we didn’t have one park that looked brand new and another that looked like it was aging,” Campbell said.

Binns Park received attention earlier this year after county officials said they were considering building a fence around the county government’s offices – which are located on three sides of the city-owned park – to deter people from congregating or sleeping next to the county building at night. The county has not taken any further steps toward putting up fences around its offices.

Campbell said the supply chain issues affecting the city’s project are ongoing, but some of the missing parts were expected to arrive this week.

The Hispanic Heritage month celebration will take place from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 30 in Binns Park and Ewell Plaza. The 100 block of North Queen Street will be closed during the celebration.

More information is available at visitlancastercity.com/city-events/hispanic-heritage-month-celebration/.