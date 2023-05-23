Construction crews will be cleared to move the fences in Binns Park further back after the Lancaster County board of commissioners approve a legal agreement today over the park’s renovation.

The commissioners are scheduled to vote on the contract that would give Lancaster city formal permission to make updates on county-owned property immediately adjacent to the park.

Binns Park itself is owned by the city, but much of its bricked perimeter, which features an overhang, is part of the county government building at the corner of North Queen and West Chestnut streets.

As part of its Binns Park improvements, the city will be adding new lighting to the overhang portion of the county building.

Binns Park has received attention of late after county officials said they were considering building a fence to deter people from congregating or sleeping next to the county building at night.

County officials say individuals have been regularly staying at Binns Park to sleep, eat or take drugs.

City and county officials say social workers regularly offer referrals to people in or near Binns Park for services that provide meals, housing and drug treatment.

Binns Park and Ewell Plaza, located immediately across N. Queen Street, are both city-owned properties open to the public during the daytime. A Lancaster ordinance prohibits people from sleeping or staying on the properties after 10 p.m.

The city expects the improvements to Binns Park to be finished by Sept. 12. The project, estimated to cost $650,000, includes upgrades to electrical systems and stormwater infrastructure, as well as masonry restoration, new paint and landscaping, according to the city.