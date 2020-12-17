Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4.2B nationwide; three Lancaster nonprofits receive tens of millions [update]

It all started two months ago when Daniel Betancourt got a phone call out of the blue.

Betancourt -- the president and CEO of Community First Fund, a Lancaster-based organization that supports businesses in low-income communities -- said he was only told that the person on the other end of the line line worked for a company that gathers information for philanthropists.

Betancourt said he was interviewed intensely during the call. Two weeks later, he got a second phone call informing him that his organization was approved to receive a $10 million dollar grant from MacKenzie Scott, a writer and philanthropist who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Scott is the 18th richest person in the world with a net worth of $62.4 billion, according to Bloomberg. She also holds 4% of Amazon.com’s shares, which she got as part of her divorce agreement.

Two other local organizations received grants from Scott as well -- YWCA Lancaster and Goodwill Keystone Area.

The three gifts are part of $4.2 billion in grants to 384 organizations located throughout the country that Scott announced online on Tuesday. The recipients were vetted by a team of advisers who, Scott wrote, took a “data-driven” approach to identify organizations with “strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Scott said she accelerated her search for organizations in July, inspired by the economic fallout of COVID-19.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Scott’s team started with a review of 6,490 organizations, then whittled the list down to the final 384 nonprofits.

$10 million for Goodwill

Goodwill Keystone Area -- which serves 22 counties in central and southeastern Pennsylvania -- received $10 million, according to a press release. The unsolicited gift is the largest single donation in the nonprofit’s 72-year history, the release said.

“We are humbled and beyond grateful for the generosity of MacKenzie Scott,” Goodwill Keystone Area President and CEO Rick Hill said. “We believe strongly that when people are afforded with necessary job skills and support, they open doors to a bright future for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The money will go towards priorities in the nonprofit’s existing strategic plan, Hill said.

Economic justice

Community First, one of 21 Community Development Financial Institutions to receive a grant from Scott, will use its grant for three projects, Betancourt said: launching a credit union geared to serving underbanked and unbanked communities; starting a policy think-tank that will focus on understanding the causes of economic disparities, particularly in communities of color; and to seed what they hope will be a $50 million Economic Justice Fund.

The economic fund was also kick-started with a portion of a $5 million investment from Google, Betancourt said.

The three programs are targeted at helping communities of color overcome obstacles that have historically been barriers to economic gains and building generational capital.

Betancourt estimated that the projects will be operational by fall 2021.

Low-income housing

Lancaster’s YWCA, one of 64 chapters throughout the country to receive grants from Scott, would not reveal the size of the gift, only describing it as a multi-million-dollar grant.

CEO Stacie Blake said a portion of the gift will go towards building affordable housing units within the organization’s downtown location, something they have been planning for several years.

“It will be the leverage we need to find the right partners and make it happen,” she said.

The nonprofit will hold listening sessions with community partners to decide what to do with the rest of the money, Blake said. The board is interested in hearing what the community sees as pressing needs before earmarking the money, she said.

“I think the need for racial equity has gotten everyone’s attention this year and we have big dreams about what’s possible,” she said. “[B]ut we also want to walk with partners into the future.”

Update: In an earlier version of this story the Community First Fund did not disclose their grant amount. The organization has since confirmed the gift was $10 million.